Fremont Christian Women's Connection plans April 12 meeting
Local News

The Fremont Christian Women’s Connection noon meeting will take place April 12 at Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., in Fremont.

The theme for the guest day meeting is “A Beautiful Journey.” Barb Hart will give a presentation about how Lighthouse developed. Music will be provided by Ken Gaskin.

Michael Stevens of Yankton, South Dakota, will speak on “God’s pardon isn’t like getting one from the governor.” Stevens is a trial attorney who deals with criminal law, personal injury and family law. He is former president of South Dakota Trial Lawyers, school board member, plays basketball and loves traveling with family.

Cost of the noon luncheon is $15. To make a reservation, call Sue at 402-720-4522 by April 6. Honoring your reservation is necessary.

