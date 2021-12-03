 Skip to main content
editor's pick top story

Fremont Christian Women's Connection plans Dec. 13 luncheon

Local News

Fremont Christian Women’s Connection will gather for a noon meeting on Dec. 13 at a new venue, the Midland University Dining Hall.

The theme is “Songs of Joy.” The Midland University Clef Dwellers will sing holiday songs.

Debbie Anstine of Lincoln will speak on “Living a Prioritized Life.” Anstine is the former vice president of Gallup Polls and 1998 Mrs. Nebraska. She is the director of strategic accounts for Kenexa Technologies.

She is a wife and mother of three children. She enjoys photography, running and Nebraska football. She recently finished her Bachelor of Science degree at Bellevue University.

Cost of the luncheon is $15. Call Sue at 402-721-4522 by Dec. 7 to make a reservation. Honoring your reservation is necessary.

