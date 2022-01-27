Fremont Christian Women's Connection plans Feb. 14 luncheon

Fremont Christian Women’s Connection will be having a noon meeting on Monday, Feb. 14, at the Midland University Dining Hall, Ninth and Pebble streets, in Fremont.

The theme of the meeting is “Bumps in Life’s Road. Debbie Nelson will be giving a presentation about the Memory Café, a comfortable, social gathering for individuals with Alzheimer’s or dementia. Nelson also will provide music.

Linn Ann Huntington of Hays, Kansas, will speak on “When Things Don’t Make Any Sense.” Huntington is an award-winning journalist and author who helps make sense of what’s happening in the world. She was raised in Oklahoma and received both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism from the University of Oklahoma. She worked six years as an editor of the largest news organization in Oklahoma before starting her college teaching career.

Cost of the luncheon is $15. Call Sue at 402-721-4522 by Feb. 8 to make a reservation. Honoring your reservation is necessary.

