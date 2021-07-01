 Skip to main content
Fremont Christian Women's Connection plans July 12 luncheon
Fremont Christian Women's Connection plans July 12 luncheon

Local News

Fremont Christian Women’s Connection will be having a noon meeting on Monday, July 12, at Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., in Fremont. The theme is “Good News in the Mail.”

Dana Reeves will give a presentation about the Empress Theatre Project at 419 N. Main St. in Fremont. Music will be provided by Heidi Melcher Anderson.

Cristy Ludeman of Springview, Nebraska, will speak on “You Got Mail.” She will tell how to turn the fearful postscripts of life into courage and peace. She is a rancher’s wife and rural route mail contractor. Ludeman was a twin and has six grandchildren. She enjoys working in the hay fields and yard work.

Cost of the luncheon is $15. Call Sue at 402-721-4522 by July 6 to make a reservation. Honoring your reservation is necessary.

