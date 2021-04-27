Fremont Christian Women's Connection plans May luncheon

Fremont Christian Women’s Connection will have a noon meeting on Monday, May 10, at Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., in Fremont.

Elisa Cruz with Keene Memorial Library will speak on opportunities the library has to offer and the expansion plans for the library.

Rita Weber of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, will speak on “DOA – Destined on Arrival.” A close encounter with death reveals the key of love that turned ordinary into extraordinary. Weber was a semifinalist in the 2010 Toastmasters International World Championship of Public Speaking. She is a former nurse, social worker and mental health counselor.

Cost of the luncheon is $15. Call Sue at 402-721-4522 by May 4 to make a reservation. Honoring our reservation is necessary.

