Fremont Christmas Miracle: Community works to help reunite dog with owners

Nicole Sievers was drawn to the puppy hiding behind a trash can.

She’d driven to a place in Madison County to adopt the puppy — part Husky and part German shepherd — for her then-16-year-old son, Kendal. Sievers said the puppy’s owners indicated they planned to move out of state and she got the impression they’d leave the animal behind.

Sievers, who lives in Fremont, liked the 5-month-old puppy.

“She was fluffy and I figured she’d be a good, loyal companion to Kendal,” she said.

Kendal, who works at Mel’s Diner, bought the puppy and has paid for her expenses thereafter. He named his puppy Lucy and she became part of the family.

Then frightened by fireworks last April, Lucy ran away.

Thus began a months-long effort by Community Service Officers (CSO) with the Fremont Police Department and local residents, including Kathy and Mark Monaghan, who credit their kindly dog, Remington, for being key to Lucy’s safe return home.

Lucy was with the Sievers just two weeks, when Nicole took her for a walk. That’s when some kids started shooting off fireworks, which scared the puppy.

“She tripped me trying to get away,” Sievers said.

Sievers tried to retrieve Lucy, who stopped and looked at her. But the kids began chasing and trying to catch the pup, who ran off. She and Kendal searched for Lucy, and Sievers made a Facebook post about the missing canine.

Former CSO Supervisor, now patrol officer Kelli Brown saw the post.

CSO Melissa Ball thought they could catch Lucy near the Fremont Family YMCA, but the clever canine headed toward the Aldi’s supermarket area.

“She was running through the fields, headed right for the bypass,” said Ball, who drove there and parked.

Ball walked toward a ditch and Lucy backtracked.

“You can’t chase a dog. It scares them,” said Ball, noting another situation where people chased a dog that ran into a street and was hit by a vehicle.

Local residents spotted Lucy and called the CSOs, who obtained humane, live traps. Each trap has an electronic eye that closes a gate when an animal goes inside to eat food in a bowl.

But Lucy outfoxed the traps.

“Dogs like Lucy are very street smart and being able to get her to go in a trap is a difficult thing,” said Kelli Stuehmer, CSO supervisor.

Hearing the trap’s click, Lucy quickly turned and escaped before it could hold her.

A property owner assisted with trail cameras, which revealed Lucy’s Houdini-like escapes.

Lucy evaded Brown and CSO Jennifer Palik, who even crawled on their stomachs through a creek bed trying to catch her. Lucy eventually made her way to the west side of Fremont and a field at Fremont Municipal Airport.

One day, Kathy Monaghan and her dog, Remington, were playing in her backyard when she tossed a squeaky toy to him.

When the good-natured Rhodesian ridgeback went to retrieve the toy, he spotted another dog on the other side of the fence and barked. The other dog darted away.

Monaghan first thought Remington had scared off a coyote, but neither she nor Mark had heard coyote howling.

Then Kathy realized the other dog was Lucy, whose story she’d followed on Facebook.

The next day, she saw Lucy outside the fence looking at Remington who was in their yard. Kathy asked the CSOs if she could feed Lucy, which they’d discouraged other Fremonters to do, hoping to catch her in a trap.

Kathy got permission to feed Lucy. The Sievers, CSO officers and FurEver Home, Inc., brought food in hopes of catching the pup.

The Monaghans left a back gate open and food in their yard, hoping she’d come in.

Weeks and months passed.

CSOs were concerned about Lucy’s puppy collar becoming embedded in her neck as she grew and also cold weather. Monaghan said a little girl named, Mica, offered her stuffed toy unicorn for Lucy to snuggle with in the cold.

One afternoon, Mark Monaghan looked out a window and saw Lucy and Remington running along the fence, playing.

He and Kathy realized Remington was the answer to catching Lucy.

Lucy returned the next day to play. She’d run along the outside of the fence. He’d run along inside.

Mark later propped open the gate with a small stick attached to a rope, which Kathy could pull from inside the house if Lucy came into the yard.

When Kathy pulled the rope, the gate would close, via an attached bungee cord. Then Mark could latch the gate from outside the fence.

On Sunday, Nov. 29, Palik and the Monaghans waited to see if Lucy would come into the yard. Palik had to leave, but Mark knew Lucy became less cautious when it grew dark outside.

Time passed and the plan worked.

Lucy came into the yard to play with Remington. Kathy pulled the rope. Mark latched the gate and came back into the house.

“We hugged,” Kathy said. “I started bawling and I said, ‘I have to call Jen.’ I was shaking so badly, I could hardly hold my phone, but I did.”

Palik, Ball and the Sievers came to the house. The CSOs got Lucy on a leash and a catch pole to prevent another escape. They contacted FurEver Home, Inc. and Monaghan’s niece, Margaret Gemar, came over, on her birthday, to help get Lucy in the agency’s van.

Lucy spent the night at FurEver Home to decompress, get any needed veterinarian treatment and be in a secure place when they removed her puppy collars.

The Sievers spent time inside the kennel to provide comfort to Lucy that night and took her home the next day.

Lucy now watches and follows Kendal wherever he goes—even within their own home.

On Thursday afternoon, the Monaghans, Sievers, CSO officers, minus Brown who’s at a police academy, Lucy and Remington had a reunion. The dogs amicably sniffed each other’s faces, while the humans told their story.

Lucy laid next to Kendall’s chair as he gently petted her.

“We are extremely thankful for everybody,” Nicole Sievers said. “If it weren’t for the people helping, we may not have gotten her back and she’s part of our family. So it was like a piece of our family was not with us.”

Palik commended local residents for their support.

“I think it’s a testament to Fremont, as a community, that so many people got invested and offered to help,” Palik said. “It took a village.”

Kathy Monaghan agreed.

“She (Lucy) had everybody’s heart,” said Monaghan, noting the almost 600 “Likes” Facebook readers left after learning Lucy was safe.

“It’s a Fremont Christmas Miracle,” one commenter said.

FurEver Home, Inc., donated a special harness for Lucy, who’s now microchipped.

Palik also noted Lucy’s intelligence while she was on the run. The resourceful pup had created a den, where she’d brought toys, a shoe, a slightly chewed ball cap, a food bowl and teddy bear.

The Monaghans hope Lucy can have future play dates with Remington, who they cite as essential to retrieving the runaway pup.

“I’m very proud of him,” Monaghan said. “He was the missing piece we were looking for. If it wasn’t for him, she wouldn’t have come in the gate.”