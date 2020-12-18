Fremont church plans online New Year's Eve event

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ankersen wondered if the church could provide something similar.

“We realize many people do not stay up late enough to celebrate at 12 a.m.,” Ankersen said. “We want this to be a countdown that anyone can watch and celebrate at a convenient time.”

The theme for the night is “Reimagined.”

Ankersen said the annual changing of the new year is often a catalyst for change in people’s lives. They may commit to new resolutions, priorities or perspectives.

“We want to invite you to ‘Reimagine’ the year 2021 with us as we center our lives on an unchanging God who guides us through life’s joys, challenges and even pandemics,” Ankersen said.

Kristie Webb, administrative assistant at Good Shepherd, believes viewers will benefit from the event and that it can help them see good things that have come even from tough situations.

“I think that after the last year with what we’ve gone through, whether it’s dealing with COVID or other personal things, that we can take what we’ve learned and see the positive it in it and grow from it,” she said.

Ankersen expressed a similar thought.