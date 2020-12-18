Fremont church plans online New Year's Eve event

It’s an opportunity to find some hope.
After a rough year, many people are looking to forward to 2021 — hoping it will be better.
That’s where people at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church want to provide a little inspiration.
The church will host a New Year’s Countdown Event, designed to provide uplifting contemporary worship music, prayer and short, hope-infused messages.
While the stage at Milady Coffeehouse provides the backdrop and atmosphere for the event, it will be offered entirely online so people can watch from the comfort of their homes, said the Rev. Ryan Ankersen, pastor.
The event will be simulcast at 7, 9 and 11 p.m., Dec. 31. The public will be invited through the church’s Good Shepherd Lutheran Facebook page.
Ankersen said the church also has an easy-to-access webpage at www.NewYearFremont.com/.
Viewers, who want watch anytime on Dec. 31, can see a recording of the event, which will be available on the webpage.
Ankersen got the idea for the event after seeing a brief Countdown to Midnight segment that his kids watched in 2019 on Netflix.
It was available before midnight, so Ankersen and his wife, Keri, were able to send their children to bed at 8 p.m.
Ankersen wondered if the church could provide something similar.
“We realize many people do not stay up late enough to celebrate at 12 a.m.,” Ankersen said. “We want this to be a countdown that anyone can watch and celebrate at a convenient time.”
The theme for the night is “Reimagined.”
Ankersen said the annual changing of the new year is often a catalyst for change in people’s lives. They may commit to new resolutions, priorities or perspectives.
“We want to invite you to ‘Reimagine’ the year 2021 with us as we center our lives on an unchanging God who guides us through life’s joys, challenges and even pandemics,” Ankersen said.
Kristie Webb, administrative assistant at Good Shepherd, believes viewers will benefit from the event and that it can help them see good things that have come even from tough situations.
“I think that after the last year with what we’ve gone through, whether it’s dealing with COVID or other personal things, that we can take what we’ve learned and see the positive it in it and grow from it,” she said.
Ankersen expressed a similar thought.
“As we were planning this event, we realized that the year 2020 has been very difficult for a lot of people,” he said. “We wanted to bring a message what was on point for people to reflect and ponder and, hopefully, bring a renewed hope into the year 2021.”
He noted something else.
“There are many ways we try to entertain ourselves on New Year’s Eve,” Ankersen said. “We hope that this New Year’s Countdown Event is a meaningful and exciting way to ring in the new year.”
