Fremont Church reaches out electronically due to coronavirus

Facebook postings

. Henderson records a message, which he posts to the church’s Facebook page. He said Sparks and Boell are planning posts as well.

Henderson said while the church may not be able to touch people physically, it can touch lives.

With technology, people can to connect.

“There’s something powerful about just being able to see people and connect with them in that way,” Henderson said.

Henderson encourages congregants to be the church to their neighbors and—while being careful and practicing social distancing—to call and see if they could get groceries for them.

“That’s another way you can touch someone’s life without necessarily touching them,” he said. “I think we’re all trying to re-imagine what touch looks like these days. It’s not impossible. It just requires intentionality and creativity.”

He noted something else:

“We’re all in it together and if we all work on it together, then we’re all going to make it through together—and we’re going to come out better together on the other side.”