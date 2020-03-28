Fremont Church reaches out electronically due to coronavirus

In the wake of COVID-19, even churches are doing things a little differently these days.
“Suddenly, every pastor in the country has become a televangelist,” the Rev. Jeremy Henderson says good-naturedly. “Most of us have not had a lot of experience in doing things like that—there’s a learning curve.”
And there have been a few curves as pastors, staff and congregations adapt to a new way of meeting with state gatherings restricted to 10 people.
Various churches—like Fremont Nazarene Church where Henderson is lead pastor—are conducting Livestream services with 10 or fewer people in their buildings.
Church members and friends watch via electronic devices like computers and tablets. Services are recorded so those who miss the Livestream can view them later.
If congregants want to watch services together, they gather in groups of 10 or fewer people.
The Nazarene church is adapting in other ways, too, like offering Bible studies in a video-conferencing format and posting uplifting devotionals on Facebook.
It and other churches are providing digital-giving options on their websites. Some churches are providing devotionals via the radio.
Pastors of various congregations also encourage parishioners that while observing social distancing, they check up on senior citizens and neighbors.
Things the Nazarene church is doing include:
Livestreaming.
- The full 10:30 a.m. worship service is Livestreamed via Facebook Live. Henderson, his wife, Zandra, worship leader Mickey Boell, a small worship team and a couple of technical people round out the crew of under 10. The pastor plays acoustic guitar and piano. Lead tech Andy Boell imports the Facebook Livestream into the church’s website at https://www.fremontnazarene.org—so it plays live there as well. Besides music and a sermon, services include prayer.
Giving.
- People can mail in checks or log onto the church’s website and click on the “give” tab. The tab takes them to a page telling how they can donate electronically.
The church is introducing a mobile app that folks can download onto their smartphones or tablets to give. It’s working on a text-based giving option as well.
Radio devotional
- . Henderson plans to present a 15-minute devotional at 9 a.m. on 105.5 FM this Sunday, March 29 and also Sunday, April 5.
Contacting senior citizens
- . “I’ve instructed my staff and I’m asking board members to be very intentional in placing phone calls to especially our seniors,” Henderson said.
They’re also going through the church directory list and calling folks to provide encouragement and offer prayer.
Website adaptation.
- The church is working to adapt its website to have a place where people can leave prayer requests. The site has a moderator so individuals’ privacy is respected.
Wednesday ministry.
- Using Zoom—an online video conferencing tool—the church hosted its first Bible studies on Wednesday.
Henderson used Zoom for an adult Bible study and Children’s Pastor Tyler Sparks used it to conduct a children’s and family Bible study. Mickey Boell, youth director, conducted an Instagram Live event with teens which included a Bible study.
Plans are to have these studies at 6:30 p.m. each Wednesday. Those interested can like the Fremont Nazarene Church Facebook page.
On Tuesday or Wednesday morning, the church will post the ID for people to log into the Zoom for Bible studies. Teens “like” the Elevate Fremont on Instagram.
The church sends out emails and also places information on all events and how to access them on the church’s Facebook page.
Those who need assistance can call the church office at 402-727-6445.
Facebook postings
- . Henderson records a message, which he posts to the church’s Facebook page. He said Sparks and Boell are planning posts as well.
Henderson said while the church may not be able to touch people physically, it can touch lives.
With technology, people can to connect.
“There’s something powerful about just being able to see people and connect with them in that way,” Henderson said.
Henderson encourages congregants to be the church to their neighbors and—while being careful and practicing social distancing—to call and see if they could get groceries for them.
“That’s another way you can touch someone’s life without necessarily touching them,” he said. “I think we’re all trying to re-imagine what touch looks like these days. It’s not impossible. It just requires intentionality and creativity.”
He noted something else:
“We’re all in it together and if we all work on it together, then we’re all going to make it through together—and we’re going to come out better together on the other side.”
Henderson encourages people to not get out of the habit of going to church, albeit electronically.
“The church was never a building in the first place,” he said. “The church is the people of God. It’s the movement of God in the world.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.