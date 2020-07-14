Fremont City Auditorium renovation nears completion

The renovation project taking place at the Fremont City Auditorium is moving along smoothly, according to City Administrator Brian Newton and Parks and Recreation Director Kim Koski.
The $2.7 million project, which began construction in June 2019, is on track to be completed by September, Newton said. It’s the same projected time of completion that has been set for the project since it began more than a year ago.
Koski said the last major portion of the project that needs to be addressed is the auditorium’s windows. Originally, she said Cheever Construction was planning on repainting and refinishing the auditorium’s windows, but quickly found that more work would need to be done.
“They’re finding that the paint isn’t even sticking to the windows, so we may have to actually replace the windows,” Koski said. “We’re working on getting bids for that right now, but that will be the last major component.”
Koski hadn’t stepped foot into the auditorium in months due to the COVID-19 outbreak. When she recently returned to look at progress of the project, she was astonished.
“I mean it just took my breath away,” she said. “It’s so bright and new, but we still maintained the integrity of the building and its history, so it’s going to be amazing.”
The Fremont City Auditorium was originally dedicated in 1937 during the Great Depression. After more than 90 years of use, the auditorium was in need of an overhaul.
The project brought in a number of renovations to the space, including:
- A new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.
- A new roof.
- Restrooms on the main floor.
- A dividing wall that will transform the main area into two separate spaces.
- New meeting spaces.
- Added acoustical panels.
- ADA accessible entries and exits.
Koski said the project went forward smoothly despite a pandemic creating potential roadblocks. Each day, she said subcontractors were asked to fill out forms notifying Cheever Construction of any employees who exhibited any potential symptoms. Employees also were required to wear personal protective equipment.
“Things are still moving along, for sure,” she said.
Once the project is completed, Koski said she hopes to have open-house events so the public can come in and see firsthand the changes to the building.
“I think people are just anxious to see, you know, what the finished product is going to be,” she said.
Newton said the building has remained so popular throughout the years because of the events it is able to hold.
“That’s why it was so popular,” he said. “You have the wedding celebrations there that aren’t big enough for Christensen Field that are going to work really well plus this is going to have a very modern kitchen now.”
Koski said the public has been positive to the renovations happening at the auditorium. She said a City of Fremont Facebook post showcasing the updates received close to 1,500 interactions.
“People are anxious and we had positive comments that they’re excited to see it,” she said.
