Fremont City Auditorium renovation nears completion

The renovation project taking place at the Fremont City Auditorium is moving along smoothly, according to City Administrator Brian Newton and Parks and Recreation Director Kim Koski.

The $2.7 million project, which began construction in June 2019, is on track to be completed by September, Newton said. It’s the same projected time of completion that has been set for the project since it began more than a year ago.

Koski said the last major portion of the project that needs to be addressed is the auditorium’s windows. Originally, she said Cheever Construction was planning on repainting and refinishing the auditorium’s windows, but quickly found that more work would need to be done.

“They’re finding that the paint isn’t even sticking to the windows, so we may have to actually replace the windows,” Koski said. “We’re working on getting bids for that right now, but that will be the last major component.”

Koski hadn’t stepped foot into the auditorium in months due to the COVID-19 outbreak. When she recently returned to look at progress of the project, she was astonished.

“I mean it just took my breath away,” she said. “It’s so bright and new, but we still maintained the integrity of the building and its history, so it’s going to be amazing.”