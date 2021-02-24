Fremont City Council approves DCHS termination letter

In the letter, Spellerberg stated that the reports submitted following the Notice to Cure have not included all of the statistics required by the contract.

Sections (2)(c) and (2)(d) of the DCHS contract state that the facility must act as the pound master and carry out the duties provided under the Fremont Municipal Code and must utilize the assistance of the Fremont Police Department to enforce laws and regulations of the city and state.

"The DCHS has not complied with the chief of police’s request for communication and utilization of Fremont police officers regarding enforcement and ticketing of citizens in violation of the Fremont Municipal Code and/or Nebraska State Statute," Spellerberg wrote in the letter. "What is most concerning is that DCHS has concealed information from the chief of police in violation of the Contract."

Spellerberg added that DCHS has not complied with a specific section of Exhibit "A" in the DCHS contract regarding the notification of animals that have been impounded by DCHS, as outlined in section (2)(f) of the city's contract with the facility.