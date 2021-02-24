Fremont City Council approves DCHS termination letter

Fremont City Council voted in favor of issuing a letter of termination to the Dodge County Humane Society during its Tuesday meeting.
The letter, signed by Mayor Joey Spellerberg, outlines several sections of the city's contract with DCHS that have been in violation and have not been remedied since a Notice of Cure toward the end of October.
In the letter, the city established that, due to the lack of action to remedy the noted violations, the city has the right to exercise the right to terminate its contract with DCHS 30 days after the notice is given.
Five sections of the city's contract with DCHS were described as being "previously violated" without remedy.
Section (1)(d) of the DCHS contract asserts that DCHS is responsible for reviewing and monitoring "all the activities and functions of the DCHS" relating to the contract.
According to the letter, DCHS "has not adhered to the request of the chief of police regarding dogs at large and contacts to be made to the Fremont Police Department to ensure proper citations be issued for dogs at large."
Section (2)(a) of the DCHS contract states that DCHS is responsible for producing a monthly report of activities to the chief of police. The report is meant to include tracking statistics, such as the number of animals entering and exiting the facility, euthanasias and the reason for the action and microchipping records.
In the letter, Spellerberg stated that the reports submitted following the Notice to Cure have not included all of the statistics required by the contract.
Sections (2)(c) and (2)(d) of the DCHS contract state that the facility must act as the pound master and carry out the duties provided under the Fremont Municipal Code and must utilize the assistance of the Fremont Police Department to enforce laws and regulations of the city and state.
"The DCHS has not complied with the chief of police’s request for communication and utilization of Fremont police officers regarding enforcement and ticketing of citizens in violation of the Fremont Municipal Code and/or Nebraska State Statute," Spellerberg wrote in the letter. "What is most concerning is that DCHS has concealed information from the chief of police in violation of the Contract."
Spellerberg added that DCHS has not complied with a specific section of Exhibit "A" in the DCHS contract regarding the notification of animals that have been impounded by DCHS, as outlined in section (2)(f) of the city's contract with the facility.
Under the section, owners of animals must be notified "as soon as possible" by DCHS if the owner is known. If the owner is not known, then DCHS must provide a Notice of Impoundment of Animal, along with "significant markers or other identifiers to FPD within 24 hours of impoundment."
"These requirements have not been met to the best understanding and knowledge of the City of Fremont," Spellerberg wrote.
During public comment, DCHS counsel Thomas Thomsen submitted a letter to the council for public record stating that the letter DCHS received never mentioned notice of termination.
"We're talking about a contract, and the contract is very specific, but the humane society has never had a notice of termination," he said. "That's what is in the letter and so I needed to point this out to you because this is a legal matter. I've never threatened litigation, but I would hope that the council would follow the terms of this contract."
Following public comment, Councilmember Brad Yerger introduced an amendment to the motion that would modify the letter to immediately terminate the city's contract upon notice being given.
The motion was seconded by Councilmember Vern Gibson.
City Attorney Travis Jacott recommended that the council not make any changes to the letter.
"Based on the contract language I would not recommend making that amendment," he said.
The vote failed on a 4-4 tie, with Councilmembers Michael Kuhns, Mark Legband, Sally Ganem and Mark Jensen voting in opposition. Spellerberg casting the tie-breaking vote against the proposed amendment.
With that, Legband introduced a motion to send the notice of termination, which was seconded by Ganem.
The motion passed on a 6-1 vote with Kuhns voting in opposition. Jensen abstained from voting.
In other news, the council approved a conditional use permit for a small animal boarding facility and kennel for FurEver Home, Inc. located at 925 W. 6th St.
The location will also include an outdoor exercise area.
"They would use this to train, rehome and house animals that were surrendered, rescued or picked up by the city animal control officers," Planning Director Jennifer Dam said.
Deb Newill, founder and president of FurEver Home, Inc., said she is aware that some residents living near the facility might be worried about the noise level of the outdoor area, but she ensured individuals that the area isn't used often.
"When we are out there, we are with the animals," she said. "Most of the time when you think of barking dogs, it's because they are outside unattended in someone's backyard not being paid attention to."
Newill said the backyard area is mainly used for off-leash training activities that supplement the daily mile-long walk each dog receives.
To this point, Newill said FurEver Home has not received any noise complaints from residents and plans to keep the neighborhood clean after moving to its new location.
"We would hope that, if you would grant us this and allow us to be moved in there, the neighbors, if they have any issues or concerns, it could be something that we can talk amongst them and work out after the fact."
Legband introduced a motion to approve the conditional use permit, which was seconded by Sookram. The motion passed on a 7-0 vote with Jensen abstaining.
Spellerberg also took time to recognize the Fremont High School boys bowling team, which recently won the 2021 NSAA Boys Team State Bowling Championship.
It is the first year that high school bowling has been sanctioned by the NSAA.
"These guys had a fantastic season," Spellerberg said. "I wanted to bring them here and honor them because they deserve it."