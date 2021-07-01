Fremont City Council approves first reading for ordinance restricting parking near mailboxes

The Fremont City Council unanimously passed first reading of an ordinance that would restrict parking near mailboxes during its Tuesday meeting.
The ordinance, introduced by Councilmember Glen Ellis, would not allow parking so close to a mailbox that it would "hamper access of postal employees to any mailbox," according to proposed Fremont Municipal Code language included in the staff report.
Ellis said the issue was brought to his attention after he said a Fremont resident informed him that a vehicle had been parked in front of his mailbox across the street for consecutive days.
In doing so, Ellis said the resident lost mail because the postal service would not deliver it to his mailbox, which led to problems with him receiving medication.
"So I made a phone call to (Fremont Police Chief Jeff Elliott) and did some research and found out that we didn't have anything on the books," Ellis said during the meeting. "We couldn't issue a ticket or anything like that."
Ellis said the code mirrors that of Columbus.
Councilmember Mark Jensen said he also reached out to Elliott regarding the proposed ordinance. While he described the language as "ambiguous," Jensen supported moving the ordinance through first reading to allow for the city's legal counsel to examine it.
"My only concern is that we don't unnecessarily restrict parking that's not associated with mail delivery," he said. "We just can't afford to lose that parking when we don't absolutely need to."
Council President Mark Legband agreed with both Jensen and Ellis. He said his mailbox is often covered by parking for consecutive days during John C. Fremont Days in July.
However, he said he would like legal counsel to rewrite the code slightly following first reading.
"I would really like legal to look at it and maybe rewrite it a little bit and I'm all on board," he said.
Councilmember Brad Yerger said he thought the ordinance addressed an important issue for the city. He said it would likely be difficult for Fremont police to respond to parking complaints such as this without a piece of code to rely on.
Elliott said the department's goal was to keep the language in the code "as broad as possible" because he is worried about how the ordinance could impact parking in residential areas.
He pointed to areas in Washington Heights that only include parking on the opposite end of the street, which falls on the same side as mailboxes in the area.
"There's so many cars in there that I don't know what else you're going to do," he said.
Elliott said he was also concerned about disputes between neighbors. He said he was worried that neighbors could use the city ordinances to "try to get back at each other."
"I don't want to have this ordinance used for those purposes," he said.