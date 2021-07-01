Fremont City Council approves first reading for ordinance restricting parking near mailboxes

"My only concern is that we don't unnecessarily restrict parking that's not associated with mail delivery," he said. "We just can't afford to lose that parking when we don't absolutely need to."

Council President Mark Legband agreed with both Jensen and Ellis. He said his mailbox is often covered by parking for consecutive days during John C. Fremont Days in July.

However, he said he would like legal counsel to rewrite the code slightly following first reading.

"I would really like legal to look at it and maybe rewrite it a little bit and I'm all on board," he said.

Councilmember Brad Yerger said he thought the ordinance addressed an important issue for the city. He said it would likely be difficult for Fremont police to respond to parking complaints such as this without a piece of code to rely on.

Elliott said the department's goal was to keep the language in the code "as broad as possible" because he is worried about how the ordinance could impact parking in residential areas.

He pointed to areas in Washington Heights that only include parking on the opposite end of the street, which falls on the same side as mailboxes in the area.