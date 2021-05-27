Fremont City Council approves mayoral appointment of Laura England-Biggs as new library director

The Fremont City Council unanimously approved the mayoral appointment of Laura England-Biggs as Keene Memorial Library’s new library director during its Tuesday meeting.

The Keene Memorial Library advisory board unanimously voted to recommend her appointment during its Monday, May 18, meeting. Her recommendation then went to Mayor Joey Spellerberg, who presented the recommendation during Tuesday’s council meeting.

England-Biggs has worked at Keene Memorial Library for more than 15 years, starting as an assistant director in August 2004. She later became the interim director of the library in 2010 following the retirement of then-director Ann Stephens.

During that time, England-Biggs helped guide the library through a remodeling project, city budget cuts and layoffs.

Following the appointment of Janet Davenport as the library director in 2012, England-Biggs transitioned to lead the library’s department serving the community’s youth.

During the last nine years, she’s helped serve the library’s youngest patrons and parents through activities, programming and education.