Fremont City Council approves second reading of parking ordinance

The Fremont City Council unanimously approved second reading for an ordinance that would restrict parking near mailboxes during its Tuesday meeting.
The ordinance was first introduced by Councilmember Glen Ellis during council’s June 29 meeting. It would prohibit parking for any vehicle “so close to any mailbox that the vehicle hampers access of postal employees to any mailbox.”
Ellis said the issue was brought to his attention after he said a Fremont resident informed him that a vehicle had been parked in front of his mailbox across the street for consecutive days.
Ellis said he took the language of the ordinance from the City of Columbus, which operates under a similar ordinance. He said the language was intentionally broad to fall in line from guidance from Chief of Police Jeff Elliott.
“If we start adding any more structure to this ordinance, I think it could be problematic,” Ellis said. “And that’s the words I heard from a lot of constituents this week. They really like the idea of a parking ordinance that will not allow you to park in front of a mailbox, but as far as length of space goes, that was very much contested.”
Ellis said he would prefer to keep the language of the ordinance “vague enough to let the police issue a warning and a ticket when needed.”
During the June 29 meeting, Elliott spoke on the ordinance. During the meeting, he showed concern that some Fremont residents could try to use the ordinance to “try to get back at each other.”
“I don’t want to have this ordinance used for those purposes,” he said.
The ordinance will be considered for third and final reading during council’s July 27 meeting.
During the Tuesday meeting, council unanimously approved Mayor Joey Spellerberg’s appointment of Councilmembers Sally Ganem, Dev Sookram and Michael Kuhns to the City-County Joint Redistricting Committee.
The committee will be tasked with realigning wards and supervisor districts to contain an equal number of people following the release of decennial census in mid-August.