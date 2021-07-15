Fremont City Council approves second reading of parking ordinance

The Fremont City Council unanimously approved second reading for an ordinance that would restrict parking near mailboxes during its Tuesday meeting.

The ordinance was first introduced by Councilmember Glen Ellis during council’s June 29 meeting. It would prohibit parking for any vehicle “so close to any mailbox that the vehicle hampers access of postal employees to any mailbox.”

Ellis said the issue was brought to his attention after he said a Fremont resident informed him that a vehicle had been parked in front of his mailbox across the street for consecutive days.

Ellis said he took the language of the ordinance from the City of Columbus, which operates under a similar ordinance. He said the language was intentionally broad to fall in line from guidance from Chief of Police Jeff Elliott.

“If we start adding any more structure to this ordinance, I think it could be problematic,” Ellis said. “And that’s the words I heard from a lot of constituents this week. They really like the idea of a parking ordinance that will not allow you to park in front of a mailbox, but as far as length of space goes, that was very much contested.”