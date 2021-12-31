Fremont city council confirms police captains, hears backlash from public

On Tuesday, the Fremont City Council confirmed two lieutenants to the rank of captains.

This comes after a decision by the council and Police Chief Jeff Elliott to change the ranks and roles of some officers to better assist with structure and organization within the department.

“I looked at other departments our size and they had a similar structure. A chief of police, two captains and the sergeants under them. We had at the time a chief of police, four lieutenants and then the sergeants under them,” Elliott said. “The plan was to move to a structure of a chief of police and two captains.”

As there were three lieutenants at the time of the meeting, two would be getting appointed as captain while the third would have to wait until the next meeting, as three captains would require a structure change and therefore a separate vote.

The first officer appointed to the rank of captain was Lt. Kurt Bottorff who was approved 8-0 by the council.

Lt. Shane Wimer was the second officer to be appointed.

Wimer, who has served in Fremont’s police force for more than 30 years, has been acting as a lieutenant and the assistant city administrator since 2017.

He, along with others in the Fremont government, drew scrutiny when in 2019, Tina Walker filed suit against the City of Fremont, claiming harassment by now-soon-to-be retired City Administrator Brian Newton, former Mayor Scott Getzschman and Wimer.

At the end of that suit, the city council awarded Walker $150,000 as settlement.

Before votes were cast for Wimer’s appointment, the public had a chance to speak.

“Though I have not taken issue with Officer Wimer, I have taken issue with Assistant City Administrator Wimer,” said Susan Jacobus. “Wimer was alleged in the lawsuit to use intimidation and harassment as tactics against Ms. Walker but also another employee or two.”

Jacobus went on to tell an encounter an unnamed employee had with Wimer.

“In the throes of his duties, it fell to him to escort this employee, whose position was eliminated, out of city hall without her possessions from her office. She was not allowed to come collect her things personally as other employees have done in the past whether terminated, resigned or retired,” Jacobus said.

Jacobus continued.

“This person was told to pick up her personal belongings at the police station where she was met with Ms. McDuffee of Human Resources and Officer Wimer in full uniform with a gun,” Jacobus said. “That had not been done to any other employees. This employee contacted me to collect her things because she was fearful. So I did and she told me I would be met with McDuffee and Wimer, which lends validity to what was alleged in the lawsuit.”

Jacobus questioned the appointment.

“I can appreciate 30 years on the law force,” Jacobus said. “I can appreciate the military background, but at what point do we allow that intimidation and harassment to continue. You need to take a hard look at who you are appointing into a leadership role.”

Rachel Tuff expressed her thoughts via Zoom.

“Why would you promote a man that just cost the city a bunch of money,” Tuff said, indicating she doesn’t believe Wimer is someone the city wants as a captain.

Denise Shannon addressed Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg with her thoughts over Zoom.

“Mr. Spellerberg, by recommending Wimer I have to question your ability to make a rational judgment as a mayor,” Shannon said. “He has cost the city $150,000. What are you saying to the citizens of Fremont?”

After the closing of public comments, Spellerberg spoke about where Wimer’s appointment comes from and his trust in him to lead as captain.

“I just want to say the Civil Service Commission is there to give recommendations,” Spellerberg said. “They don’t bring forward anybody who is not ready to go or qualified. Lieutenant Wimer has 30 years of experience within our law enforcement. That means something, especially in this environment. As I sit here, as the mayor, I want to be able to move on and be able to look to the future. I brought forward my choices for captain and I stand behind those.”

Wimer was appointed to the position of captain with a vote of 6-2.

