Fremont City Council discusses flood anniversary, road plans and more.

Fremont City Council members recalled a historic anniversary when they met Tuesday.

Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg called attention to next week’s historic milestone. March 15 marks the third anniversary of the historic floods that occurred in Fremont, Dodge County and across Nebraska in 2019.

“During that time, our community rallied and came together in an extraordinary way,” Spellerberg said. “Out of one of our worst disasters, came important and critical work. This includes the permanent repairs made to the Fremont-Farmland Railroad levy, repairs at the Rod and Gun Club levee and the creation of the Joint Water Management Board.”

Spellerberg called to attention the efforts that the water management board has completed since its inception, spawning multiple studies and information related to mitigating flood damage for the future.

“It is really proven that we are much better together than we are apart,” Spellerberg said.

The City of Fremont, in conjunction with the Corps of Engineers, has continued developing an emergency action plan for the future. This plan uses data and information from the floods to determine steps-to-take for any future crisis, not limited to flooding.

“Our community is stronger and more resilient, because of the challenges we faced. You, the community of Fremont, turned these challenges into opportunities. For that, we have a lot to be thankful for,” Spellerberg said.

The Fremont City Council also deliberated the contents and implementation of its one- and six-year road plan during a public hearing during the council meeting.

Each year, the City of Fremont is required by Nebraska state statutes to adopt a one- and six-year street improvement plan.

These plans include roadway improvements, new roads and improvements to existing roads. It is important to note that these plans do not allocate funds or authorize any project but are simply used as a planning tool.

David Goedeken, director of public works for Fremont, restated this point when he presented his staff report.

“This program is not an allocation of funds, it is not a budget plan nor is it a Capital Improvement Plan (CIP),” Goedeken said. “This is a document which shows Fremont is looking ahead for the next six years and focusing on ‘which roads are we going to improve’ and ‘how are we going to stack them out.’”

Goedeken emphasized that the only roads that are required to be allocated funds are those within the one-year plan. This is because all one-year plans are already in the CIP.

The plan includes improvements to Rawhide Creek Trail, Bell Street, Yager Road, Howard Street, 23rd St., and more.

The main point of contention for the board came from the introduction into the plan for the 23rd/Bell/Yager intersection and 32nd Street.

The 23rd/Bell/Yager intersection was initially thrown out of the CIP for reasons based on cost and negative public discussion. Goedeken said the addition of it again comes from future issues and safety concerns.

Multiple citizens came forward to address their concerns with different aspects of the plan, with concerns relating to safety and possible business hindering.

“We had multiple discussions over recent years in regard to the CIP and one-six year plan. Do you take out Wendy’s, do you take out Village Inn which is remodeling? To what end,” said Susan Jacobus, a former council member.

In the end, the council voted 7 to 1 to pass the one- and six-year plan.

Other less deliberated items were also presented during the meeting and were passed unanimously.

Those items are as follows:

* Fremont Soccer Club has a lease at Christensen Field.

* The selection for the Construction Manager at Risk (CMR) for Keene Memorial library was selected. The CMR was awarded to MCL Construction of Omaha.

* The chief building inspector position for Fremont has been given a substantial raise.

Since the position has been vacant for several months, this raise is intended to encourage more candidates to apply.

The salary is expected to increase between $8,000 and $12,000.

* FurEver Home, Inc., was approved for animal sheltering services.

This allows partial funding for FurEver Home to treat animals that are injured, provide partial funding for certain impounded animals and provide an “on call” rate for FurEver Homes when community service officers are not available.

This was approved 7-0 by the council, with one councilman, Mark Jensen, abstaining due to his child being employed at FurEver Home.

