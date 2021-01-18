Fremont City Council discusses several long-term plans during weekend workshop

Fremont City Council members gathered Saturday morning during a special meeting to discuss several long-term plans and updates that will affect Fremont in the coming years.
The weekend workshop included an early draft of the city's five-year Capital Improvement Plan and One And Six Year Street Improvement plan.
It also provided an early glimpse into the city's plans to simultaneously update the Unified Development Code, Comprehensive Plan and Long-Range Transportation Plan.
Jody Sanders, director of finance for the City of Fremont, provided an early draft of the city's five-year Capital Improvement Plan, beginning with potential projects and purchases from the Fremont Fire Department during the next five years.
The fire department has budgeted out two major purchases for the 2020-21 fiscal year: a $550,000 purchase for a fire engine replacement and a $675,000 purchase for a heavy rescue truck replacement.
Sanders also noted that the fire department's budget also has a new fire station or addition to the current fire station budgeted for the 2025-2026 fiscal year.
"Obviously it's a long time in the future, but it's also dependent on if we need to rebuild where we are or are we just making an addition or maybe adding a fire station," she said. "That's what that master plan will tell us."
The line item doesn't include a price tag at the moment. Sanders said Fire Chief Todd Bernt simply wanted to highlight on the budget for the future.
"He wanted to put a place marker out there in the future to say, 'this is something that we see coming down the horizon,' and that's one of the other things that his Capital Improvement Plan is designed to do," she said. "It forces all of us to look five years into the future."
The Fremont Police Department has also budgeted some major renovations using committed funds in the coming years.
The department has budgeted for a $650,000 HVAC replacement during the 2022-2023 fiscal year. The police department has also budgeted for a $175,000 roof replacement, with $25,000 being committed during the 2019-20 fiscal year and the remaining $150,000 budgeted for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
The department has also budgeted for 15 police cruiser replacements through the 2025-2026 fiscal year. The total cost for the replacement vehicles is $884,625, which will come out of the Sales Tax Public Safety fund.
"They've gone to the SUV, so they're just a little bit more expensive than the sedans that they've been driving, but the feedback we've gotten is that they're very pleased with them," Sanders said.
A $6.2 million library expansion project at Keene Memorial Library is also listed on the 2021-22 fiscal year in the draft, but Sanders said that item may need to be revisited.
"Construction during 2022 would be a major feat with the fundraising efforts that we've had so far," she said.
Dave Goedeken, director of public works, provided an update of the city's One And Six Year Street Improvement Plan. The department completed three major public street improvement projects and five private development projects in 2020 totaling $6.5 million.
In 2021, the department plans to complete $2.9 million in projects in addition to the Nebraska Department of Transportation Southeast Beltway project, which carries an estimated cost of $60 million.
Several large projects remain on the agenda during the next five years, according to the department's plan. Those projects include a $1.5 million Rawhide Creek Trail construction, which has been budgeted out for the current fiscal year and a project aimed at repairing downtown alleys estimated at $5 million.
During the next five years, almost $35 million is estimated to be committed toward public street projects.
Council also received an update on the city's early progress with updating its Unified Development Code, Comprehensive Plan and Long-Range Transportation Plan.
The city is working with Chicago-based urban planning and design firm Houseal Lavigne to update the two plans and code simultaneously.
Sean Tapia, project manager for the comprehensive plan update at Houseal Lavigne, said the three different documents work in tandem with another, making it important for each to be updated at the same time.
"It's very important and very opportunistic for the City of Fremont to be updating all three of these projects at once," he said.
Tapia said the comprehensive plan is typically a 10-year document that guides the future growth and development of Fremont.
"It helps you all, as well as other officials and staff, determine what important issues and opportunities need to be addressed over the next 10 years and what specific strategies are available to address them," he said.
Tapia said the same is true for the Long-Range Transportation Plan, but that plan is tied specifically to transportation to the roadway system, public transportation and other "opportunities" related to transportation in the city.
The tool used to identify those plans is the Unified Development Code. The code promotes and restricts certain industries while promoting public health, safety and welfare for the overall community, Tapia said.
All three projects fall on a six-step timeline. Tapia said the projects are in the "community engagement" phase. This portion of the timeline allows for engagement at the public level and lets the public decide what issues are important to them from their perspective, Tapia said.
The following steps in the timeline will address the takeaways from the city and public and will set goals for the city during the next decade that will be used to build out the Comprehensive Plan and Long-Range Transportation Plan.
Finally, the documents will be presented for adoption after going through several rounds of revision and the city's steering committee, Tapia said.
Tapia said the timeline for the Unified Development Code runs along a similar timeline. A diagnostic report will provide a review of the existing code before recommendations are made to update the city code based on the city's goals and visions found in the comprehensive plan. Draft documents for the updated code will be put up for adoption at the same time as the Comprehensive Plan and Long-Range Transportation Plan.
All three projects are on the same two-year timeline, Tapia said. That means adoption for both the Comprehensive and Long-Range Transportation plans are expected to occur in May 2022.
Adoption for the Unified Development Code is expected to occur in August 2022.
"[That is] just to make sure the code has the appropriate updates based on the findings and recommendations of the comprehensive plan and long-range transportation plan," Tapia said.
Currently, Tapia said Houseal Lavigne is in the head of the community engagement process for the Comprehensive and Long-Range Transportation Plans.
A public project website, which includes an online community questionnaire, has recently been created. Additionally, Tapia said the group has had several interviews with key stakeholders and focus groups.
In the future, the group plans to have several workshops, centered on business and community issues to the perspectives of students and the Fremont youth.
Tapia said online engagement is available in both English and Spanish in an attempt to reach as many people as possible within the city.
Most meetings and workshops between Houseal Lavigne and the community regarding the plans have taken place virtually due to COVID-19 concerns, Tapia said.
"Once we are able to compile the existing conditions, which we're aiming for some time early to mid April, we are anticipating having a larger community workshop and in-person workshop," Tapia said. "It's possible to present that information and still gather that feedback. So instead of it being upfront and in person, it will be about midway through the process. So instead of the public participating at the outset in person, it'll be midway through."
Tapia said individuals in the community also have the opportunity to complete a "Do-It-Yourself Workshop" that is available for download on the recently created website.
Those interested in downloading a DIY Kit or learning more about the city's ongoing efforts to update its Comprehensive, Long-Range Transportation Plan and Unified Development Code can visit this website: https://www.hlplanning.com/portals/fremont/.
"It's a packet that someone can download and then present and basically organize within their own small group," he said. "We typically suggest about 10 people participate in that, but it's our exact public workshop format that anyone can host with their own group of friends or colleagues co-workers and we've had great success with that in other communities and we're expecting and similar success here in Fremont."
Jennifer Dam, Planning Director for the City of Fremont, said the process, which kicked off in November, has been impacted by COVID-19. However, she said both Houseal Lavigne and the city have held a number of virtual workshops and meetings and hope to have larger community meetings in the coming months.
She also asked Fremont residents to download the DIY Kit from the planning website and share it with their friends and family.
"I really hope that you'll do that with your groups and have your groups do it with their groups and 10 other groups so that we can get a lot of input from people on what their vision is for the city of Fremont," Dam said.
Councilmember Brad Yerger said he was concerned about the lack of engagement the public showed during the Joint Law Enforcement Center bond issue and wanted to know what other tools Fremont citizens could use to participate in the community engagement portion of the timeline without going online.
Dam said the most important tool city officials have is their voice. She said everybody from city council to the planning commission should be reaching out to constituents to encourage them to complete the DIY workshop kits.
Additionally, Dam said she could make copies of the kits to be made available at Fremont Municipal Building and Keene Memorial Library.
"What we're encouraging is for people to talk to their book club, to talk to their Bible study group and to talk to the guys who they bowl and drink beer with or watch the game with and fill out the questions in the DIY kit and return them," she said.
After receiving updates from city officials, Mayor Joey Spellerberg took time to thank council and staff for coming together for the workshop, saying it set the tone for council in future meetings.
"I hope this was a good exercise for all of us in listening and learning first," he said. "I appreciate all the comments from all the council as we look toward the future. I think this is a great start and hopefully you found this day to be worthwhile and a good opportunity."