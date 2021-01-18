Fremont City Council discusses several long-term plans during weekend workshop

Sean Tapia, project manager for the comprehensive plan update at Houseal Lavigne, said the three different documents work in tandem with another, making it important for each to be updated at the same time.

"It's very important and very opportunistic for the City of Fremont to be updating all three of these projects at once," he said.

Tapia said the comprehensive plan is typically a 10-year document that guides the future growth and development of Fremont.

"It helps you all, as well as other officials and staff, determine what important issues and opportunities need to be addressed over the next 10 years and what specific strategies are available to address them," he said.

Tapia said the same is true for the Long-Range Transportation Plan, but that plan is tied specifically to transportation to the roadway system, public transportation and other "opportunities" related to transportation in the city.

The tool used to identify those plans is the Unified Development Code. The code promotes and restricts certain industries while promoting public health, safety and welfare for the overall community, Tapia said.