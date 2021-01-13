Fremont City Council requests more detailed DCHS monthly reports

"I have a large statewide network of rescues and I have a great coalition that would be willing to help if that's what you would like," she said. "I'm not going to speak on whether or not you should end your contract with DCHS. I don't know the people there. I'm assuming they're trying to do their best, but I don't know."

Yerger said he was appreciative of Nickerson's efforts to provide assistance if necessary.

"I am very appreciative knowing that we have ample resources to accommodate the animals, should that ever happen," he said.

Fremont resident and DCHS employee Austin Filter came forward to speak during public comment on the item. Filter said he has been working at the facility for the past year-and-a-half and alleged that many of the statements brought forward were "completely false."

"I just wanted to say that most of these people don't know what they're talking about," he said. "They act like they know everything about animals and they don't. They don't know how to run a shelter. They don't know what goes into running a shelter."

Mayor Joey Spellerberg addressed the public attending Tuesday's meeting, thanking them for attending and acknowledging their concern with the DCHS contract.

"I just want you to know that I hear you, we hear you as a council," he said. "I think, for all of us, this is an important issue to address and I can tell you we are working as hard as we can to address this and we hear your concerns."

