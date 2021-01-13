Fremont City Council requests more detailed DCHS monthly reports

Fremont City Council unanimously passed an item requesting the Dodge County Humane Society to provide more detailed monthly reports to the city during its Tuesday meeting.
The item, submitted by Councilmember Brad Yerger, included a motion to request the city administrator to obtain detailed, animal specific, monthly tracking reports for November and December and all future months.
Yerger said the reports submitted to the city do not detail how many animals are kept in the DCHS facility each month. In prior years, Yerger said the city received detailed tracking reports that showed what date the animal entered DCHS care, whether they were spayed or neutered and whether they were returned or placed on hold for rabies or bite information for law enforcement.
"Those long reports have all of that," he said. "I believe that's what we should get and I believe that's what the city should require of DCHS as long as they continue to hold a contract."
City Attorney Travis Jacott reiterated that the city can make such a request as a party to a contract, but that request can't be mandated.
"Under the contract, this type of report, the form of the report, doesn't really have to be prescribed that way now," he said.
Councilmember Mark Legband then introduced a motion to table the item indefinitely. He said, based on the statements made by council, that the city was already doing what it is being asked of.
Yerger objected to to the motion introduced by Legband. He said the current documents received by DCHS are "not in compliance with other portions of the contract when it related to spending on the animals, for the money that we put into monthly payments to them and everything else that was the purpose of getting this kind of detailed report."
"It was always expected," he said. "We have always done it in the past. We got away from it for whatever reason and I find it unacceptable and we need to retreat to where we were."
One of the DCHS's duties listed in its contract with the city is to "furnish a monthly report of its activities to the Chief of Police of the City of Fremont."
That report is meant to include "tracking" statistics in regard to the number of animals entering and exiting the facility, euthanasias and reason for the action including "intakes and dispositions." The monthly report is also meant to include micro-chipping records.
During its final meeting before being dissolved, the citizen-led Animal Control Advisory Committee alleged that this portion of the contract between DCHS and the city was in violation and "strongly encouraged" that a new monthly report be formed.
The committee stated that the current report is "hand written numbers and the monthly report never matched the computer printout."
Legband's motion was seconded by Councilmember Vern Gibson, but failed on a 2-5 vote, with Councilmembers Glen Ellis, Mark Jensen, Salley Ganem, Dev Sookrum and Yerger voting in opposition.
Former Councilmember Susan Jacobus spoke during public comment on the issue, saying that documentation in previous years used to be "very complete."
"You knew exactly what vetting was done for that animal or any kind of treatment and you knew when that animal went out and went back, so you always knew exactly how many animals were kept at the shelter for any particular day," she said.
Following comment, Yerger introduced his motion to approve the request, which was seconded by Jensen. The motion passed unanimously.
Council also heard from Jocelyn Nickerson, the Nebraska state director for the Humane Society of the United States, on the potential for further assistance should the city's contract with DCHS come to an end.
During a Dec. 29 council meeting, DCHS Board President Jamie Parsons said she feared for the future of the 50-plus animals being sheltered at the facility.
“We simply cannot continue to care for these animals if we don’t have the funding for them,” she said during the meeting.
Should that become a reality, Nickerson said she is happy to help take care of any animals that are left without care.
"I have a large statewide network of rescues and I have a great coalition that would be willing to help if that's what you would like," she said. "I'm not going to speak on whether or not you should end your contract with DCHS. I don't know the people there. I'm assuming they're trying to do their best, but I don't know."
Yerger said he was appreciative of Nickerson's efforts to provide assistance if necessary.
"I am very appreciative knowing that we have ample resources to accommodate the animals, should that ever happen," he said.
Fremont resident and DCHS employee Austin Filter came forward to speak during public comment on the item. Filter said he has been working at the facility for the past year-and-a-half and alleged that many of the statements brought forward were "completely false."
"I just wanted to say that most of these people don't know what they're talking about," he said. "They act like they know everything about animals and they don't. They don't know how to run a shelter. They don't know what goes into running a shelter."
Mayor Joey Spellerberg addressed the public attending Tuesday's meeting, thanking them for attending and acknowledging their concern with the DCHS contract.
"I just want you to know that I hear you, we hear you as a council," he said. "I think, for all of us, this is an important issue to address and I can tell you we are working as hard as we can to address this and we hear your concerns."