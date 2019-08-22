The Fremont City Council discussed its capital improvement plan as well as budgets for 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 during a study session Tuesday night.
Director of Finance Jody Sanders presented the overview of the plan, which included projects, item purchases and other expenses for the city.
One noteworthy item on the 2020 budget included the replacement of a construction trailer that was damaged by floodwaters. After mold was discovered, a new unit was purchased for $25,000. After Councilperson Susan Jacobus asked about reporting the damages to FEMA, Sanders said the city would be provided reimbursement for the old trailer.
The plan also showed the sources of funding for many of the projects, which included Keno funds.
“We really aren’t spending very much in terms of the general fund revenues themselves, less than $500,000 each year,” Sanders said. “So the funding sources are from capital or from reserves or from sales tax 55, which is a public safety portion.”
The council also discussed an upcoming project to construct a new terminal building and a new parking at Fremont Municipal Airport.
“To spend the money for the apron and not do the terminal would be a tragedy,” Mayor Scott Getzschman said. “That’s what council needs to look at. It’s a huge driver of economic development, and we saw how critical it was and the need for something new during the flood and how well it was used at that time.”
Sanders said the final overall valuation for the plan came to $1,680,835,484, a 6.5% increase from the last study session.
“So the question came, how do things look? How did we turn out?” she said. “Actually, better than I had anticipated, but obviously, it’s never as good as we hope.”
Sanders said the return of reserves speaks to the diligence of the city departments.
“Because they’re the ones that are looking, ‘do I really need to do that? Do I need to spend that money?’” she said. “They have the ratepayers and the taxpayers in mind when they approve projects and move forward with these.”