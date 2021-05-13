Fremont City Council tables Tech Park preliminary plat revision after raising drainage concerns

A resolution that would have expanded the number of lots in the Fremont Technology Park failed to move forward after citizens raised concerns regarding the lack of an updated drainage study for the area during Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
The resolution requested that the preliminary and final plat of the Fremont Tech Park be revised to reflect a 50-foot-wide outlot on the southern edge of the park to accommodate water flows adjacent to the Rawhide Creek.
“We’re just adding a number of lots and changing the configuration of the original preliminary plat,” Jennifer Dam, planning director said. “Originally, the use for the data center was one huge building at the eastern end of this lot, so to add additional roads and lots, we’re required to update the preliminary plat update and grading study.”
By widening the southern outlot by an additional 50 feet, Dam said it would accommodate the slope down to the Rawhide Creek. That increase would give the park an additional setback and a larger buffer in the area.
“Thank you for doing that,” Councilmember Mark Legband said. “I’m glad, because we want to make sure we’re doing the right things.”
Jerry Delaney, president of the Central Park Homeowners Association, said he found it odd that the proposed re-platting of the Tech Park was not done prior to the sale of several pieces of property.
Additionally, Delaney said he found it questionable that the city would move forward with the resolution without a “current or complete drainage study.”
“Our city seems intent on moving the development forward despite publicly stated concerns,” Delaney said during public comment on Tuesday.
Delaney, along with several Fremont residents, has been outspoken on the city’s efforts to update a 2013 drainage study.
During a March meeting, Delaney spoke against increasing the floor area ratio in the Tech Park without first seeing an updated drainage study from the city.
That item has since been tabled after council and residents continued to raise concerns regarding the study, despite assurances from Brad Marshall, a civil team leader at Lincoln-based Olsson Associates, that the anticipated uses of the property “fit very well” with the study.
During the Tuesday meeting, Delaney described the study as “neither complete, current or inclusive” and said the re-platting would propose a major portion of the Tech Park to drain into the Rawhide Creek.
“This is a sad time if the best we can hope as far as hope from our city is that they will look at situations that have a history of causing devastation to the homes of its citizens and say: ‘We have no intention of improving things, but don’t worry, we’re not going to make them any worse.”
Delaney asked council members to halt re-platting Tech Park until there is a plan to protect private homes in the surrounding area.
“While we fully agree with the importance of bringing businesses and jobs to our community, it is time to stop spending a disproportional amount of tax money to protect businesses and start protecting the citizens of our city,” he said. “Businesses are important to our community, but so are people in their homes.”
Linda Von Behren, a Fremont resident and rental property owner in the Central Park development, also spoke against the resolution.
In 2018, Von Behren said she built four townhomes prior to flooding in 2018. She described the area including Tech Park as a “mess,” with regular flooding that homeowners are forced to contend with.
“All we could do was watch the water roar off your business park and do the best we could to keep our homes dry,” she said.
Von Behren pointed to the resolution specifically, noting that it states “the revised preliminary plat will facilitate economic development in the City of Fremont.”
“That gets to the heart of the problem, doesn’t it?” Von Behren said. “The sole focus of the city is on one thing and one thing only. That’s business. The city has shown over and over again that damage to people and private property is none of its concern.”
Von Behren said she speaks on behalf of hundreds of residents, including those living in the Central Park development, in asking the city to “not approve a plan that your information says will continue flooding our homes and properties.”
“We are not asking that you stop development,” she said. “We are not asking you to go to great expense. We are just asking that you not approve anything until you have a plan to do something more than just dump the city’s water at the edge of your park and onto our homes.”
Dave Goedeken, the director of public works for the City of Fremont, said that some communities are able to plan for a 100-year flood event. For Fremont, planning for such an event is much more complicated.
“It’s very, very difficult to get a 100-year plan anywhere in Fremont because we are so flat,” he said. “Water just spills out and runs everywhere.”
Goedeken pointed to developments like Central Park and Cambridge Square, saying that they may have been designed differently if they were developed around the same time as a proposed Drainage Criteria Manual.
Councilmember Mark Legband said he lives with the Rawhide Creek in his backyard and never thought he would have to worry about water entering his home.
During the floods in 2016 and 2019, Legband’s basement filled with overflowing groundwater.
“Those were abnormal years, I would hope,” he said.
Legband added that the city is trying to put together a macro study aimed at examining drainage in Fremont, but that amount of work doesn’t happen quickly.
“You don’t just snap your fingers and have a macro study,” he said. “It is going to take over a half million dollars, from what I’m understanding, to have a macro study.”
Legband said the work would be comprehensive and would “take a lot of time.”
“I’m trying to help, but I don’t know how much we can do to satisfy everything,” he said.
Legband pointed to a retention ditch located on the east side of the park, asking if widening that cell could potentially help ease concerns regarding drainage.
Goedeken said widening the retention cell would likely not make a difference.
“If the creek floods overtops the banks, it’s going to fill that pond up in 15 minutes and then you have no storage,” he said.
Finding the answer to the concerns raised regarding drainage in Tech Park is the million dollar question for Goedeken.
He said those conducting the 2013 drainage study took time to evaluate what could possibly go into the Tech Park in the coming years. That included including certain permeability rates into the study with the knowledge that the park would serve some commercial function.
“Their numbers in 2013 are the same numbers as you would have today,” Goedeken said. “Yeah, they tweaked it some, but none of that really changes. I mean, it could have been done 30 years ago. If they were to use the same parameters, it would still be appropriate.”
Councilmember Brad Yerger said the city has a responsibility to protect the health, safety and welfare of its citizens. In this case, he said the City of Fremont serves as the developer of the 80-acre Tech Park plot.
“We’re supposed to do things that would minimize the impacts on the public and the adjacent properties,” he said. “We’re not to materially affect the health and safety through the interpretations of what we do in regards to the Unified Development Code.”
Yerger said the city is supposed to provide compatibility to the surrounding areas. That includes protection against flooding.
“We’re supposed to do all those kinds of things to make sure that we have done everything possible to mitigate the unfavorable effects of the surrounding property,” he said.
Yerger pointed to the retention cell on the eastern portion of the park. He noted five lots on the east side of the property, saying they could potentially be used to expand the proposed detention cell.
“If those five lots were stricken from the plot or withheld from sale or specified in a revised plan that we’re going to hold those five lots for detention area expansion to be evaluated with this new study, we probably would have a fair shot at trying to contain the water that the citizens are concerned about in those residential subdivisions,” he said.
Each piece of land sold on the lot has sold for anywhere between $20,000 and $25,000. Yerger said the combined five lots would cost the city around $100,000 to $125,000 to set aside.
“Setting those lots aside for the protection of the citizenry seems to be fairly cheap in my mind,” he said.
Mayor Joey Spellerberg also spoke on the concerns raised by council and Fremont residents. Spellerberg said he understood and heard where Fremont residents were coming from regarding their concerns with drainage.
“We, the city, are doing everything we can to help this situation,” he said. “It’s probably never going to be enough in the fact that Fremont and the way we’re sitting is flat.
Spellerberg said the city has already sold a number of lots in the Tech Park. Those deals have closed, meaning the area is going to develop to some extent.
“So, the fact that we don’t care as a city, I think considering all the process that has taken place throughout the last three to four months that we’ve been doing this, I don’t think that’s fair,” he said.
Travis Jacott, legal counsel for the City of Fremont, said any amendments to the plat would first have to go through the Planning Commission.
Rather than voting down the resolution, City Administrator Brian Newton recommended that council approve the preliminary plat while not allowing the city to sell the five lots located on the eastern portion of the park.
“Then we’ll go back and amend the plat and bring it back,” he said. “That way you’re not stopping the other live sales.”
Tuesday’s agenda included three new ordinances that would have approved the sale of three Tech Park properties to Boulevard Boys Properties, LLC, Clearly Landscaping, LLC and Valley View, LLC.
Those items were all continued following the tabled resolution.
“We can’t sell off the ones on the agenda tonight,” Newton said. “So apparently nobody trusts us, I guess.”
Goedeken said the water being generated is not necessarily off of the city land. He said none of the upstream water is flowing into the property and only flows over in certain low-lying areas.
Rather than setting aside lots to expand a drainage retention cell, Goedeken said the city could look into considering solutions like requiring individual lots to put in storm detention cells.
He said that could help reduce the water that runs off their lots, rather than relying on a multi-acre lake.
“I mean, you can make an 80-acre lake if you want, but it’s not feasible,” he said. “That’s why I said the manual has to look at every site as we go. It’s not a bible. It’s not written in stone.”
If the city wants to move forward with a macro study, Goedeken said it wouldn’t affect this particular lot.
“You should say ‘no’ to every building that comes in if that’s the case,” Goedeken said. “Every rooftop, every construction project, every slab of concrete that comes in should in moratorium until you do this study, if that’s the philosophy.”