Fremont City Council tables Tech Park preliminary plat revision after raising drainage concerns

“Their numbers in 2013 are the same numbers as you would have today,” Goedeken said. “Yeah, they tweaked it some, but none of that really changes. I mean, it could have been done 30 years ago. If they were to use the same parameters, it would still be appropriate.”

Councilmember Brad Yerger said the city has a responsibility to protect the health, safety and welfare of its citizens. In this case, he said the City of Fremont serves as the developer of the 80-acre Tech Park plot.

“We’re supposed to do things that would minimize the impacts on the public and the adjacent properties,” he said. “We’re not to materially affect the health and safety through the interpretations of what we do in regards to the Unified Development Code.”

Yerger said the city is supposed to provide compatibility to the surrounding areas. That includes protection against flooding.

“We’re supposed to do all those kinds of things to make sure that we have done everything possible to mitigate the unfavorable effects of the surrounding property,” he said.

Yerger pointed to the retention cell on the eastern portion of the park. He noted five lots on the east side of the property, saying they could potentially be used to expand the proposed detention cell.