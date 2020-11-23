Fremont City Council to consider implementing mask mandate during Tuesday meeting

"I have seen so many emergent intubations. I've seen people more sick than I've ever seen in my life." COVID ICU nurse Lacie Gooch hopes you will listen. @UNMC_ID @unmc @Prof_Lowe @DanielWJohnson9 @KellyCawcuttMD @JamesLawler11 pic.twitter.com/Sclrap3vlQ— Nebraska Medicine (@NebraskaMed) November 17, 2020
A resolution to consider implementing a mask mandate in Fremont is slated for discussion during Tuesday's Fremont City Council meeting.
The item, introduced by Councilmember Susan Jacobus, calls for required mask usage in places of business for individuals over age 3.
Jacobus said her decision to place the item on the agenda was based on rising COVID-19 numbers and dwindling hospital capacity in the state.
Cases have continued to spike statewide, with Nebraska reporting anywhere between 1,000 to 3,000 new cases each day during the past week. The state also reported 976 active hospitalizations on Sunday, according to the Department of Health and Human Service's Coronavirus COVID-19 dashboard.
Those rising numbers have also been seen in Dodge County. More than 1,200 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Three Rivers Public Health Department during the past two weeks.
The public health jurisdiction also reported four new COVID-19 related deaths last Friday, bringing the district's death total to 55.
"There are more and more people impacted by COVID within their family and within their workplace," Jacobus said.
If a mask mandate would come to pass, Fremont would join other cities in Nebraska, including Kearney, Beatrice, Lincoln and Omaha, that have approved similar directives.
Other cities and municipalities, including Grand Island, Ralston and Bellevue, have also discussed the issue.
Jacobus said she hasn't seen enough Fremonters wearing masks in the community.
"I would say a third of the people going in didn't have masks and in many of the stores, even employees weren't wearing masks," she said. "And it's no wonder that we have a surge."
When talking with employees, Jacobus said some said they chose not to wear masks due to the lack of a mandate or fear of losing out to competition.
"Another place where I visited, two of the comments by the employees were, 'If we require people coming into our store to wear a mask and our competition does not, we're going to lose our business. We're already struggling,'" Jacobus said.
She said that comment was reason enough for her to place the item on Tuesday's agenda.
While Jacobus acknowledged the difficulties of a governing body implementing such a mandate, she pointed to organizations such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which have shown the effectiveness of mask mandates.
On a personal level, Jacobus said she doesn't want to see anybody lose their family members to the virus. In her eyes, a mask mandate in Fremont may help mitigate that risk.
"We all know somebody who's been impacted by COVID," she said. "I'm not saying this is going to stop it, but we can slow it until that vaccine gets on board and runs through the community."
It's clear that a decision on any potential mandate in Fremont won't be made during Tuesday's meeting. Instead, Jacobus said the resolution will serve as a starting point.
Pending a positive outcome in Tuesday's meeting, she said the resolution would likely move forward toward the Board of Health for a recommendation either for or against the mandate.
If the board does recommend implementing a mask mandate, it would then circle back to the city council for a vote.
"If the board feels that this is not what they want to do, then there's nothing that we can do as a governing body," she said. "It needs to be a recommendation."
Last Tuesday, Gov. Pete Ricketts said his administration would not interfere with cities that passed mask mandates, provided they act within the law.
Ricketts reinforced his disagreement with mandating broader mask use during the press conference, but did not argue against cities issuing their own orders following consultation with their legal counsel.
City Attorney Travis Jacott said the council has been advised that it does have statutory authority to enforce a mandate, provided it follows the correct process.
That process would include seeking a recommendation from the Board of Health, followed by a vote on that recommendation.
"We've advised the council that there is a process we could do and it's up to the council to decide whether they actually want to," Jacott said.
Jacobus said that vote would likely come on Dec. 8, the first meeting of December. That meeting will also mark the transition of three seats on the city council: Sally Ganem will fill the Ward 4 seat currently held by Councilmember Matt Bechtel, Vern Gibson will fill the Ward 1 seat currently held by Councilmember Linda McClain and Dev Sookrum will fill the Ward 2 seat currently held by Jacobus.
Additionally, the meeting will mark the mayoral transition between current mayor Scott Getzschman and incoming mayor Joey Spellerberg.
"There are four of us that are now lame ducks," Jacobus said. "We cede our seats to others. So, the new council will be tasked with this if we can't come to something more solid prior to Dec. 8. If there isn't enough time legally to craft a proper ordinance or mandate, this will fall to the new council."
Spellerberg previously told the Tribune that he didn't believe a mandate was necessary to stop the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the county.
Support Local Journalism
“I don’t think the mandate is necessarily the answer to kind of help that,” he said. “And, enforcing that can also be difficult as well. I just think that we all know where we’re at at this point with where the virus is and, collectively together, we can all do our part.”
He also pointed to Lincoln and Omaha, the first two cities in the state to enact a citywide mask mandate, as reason to be skeptical about the effectiveness of the directive.
“You look at Omaha and Lincoln and some of these places that have put in mandates and it hasn’t really worked,” he said.
The two counties are also the two most densely populated in the state, with Douglas County home to 571,327 Nebraskans and Lancaster home to an additional 319,090.
More on COVID-19
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.