Fremont City Council to consider implementing mask mandate during Tuesday meeting

Ricketts reinforced his disagreement with mandating broader mask use during the press conference, but did not argue against cities issuing their own orders following consultation with their legal counsel.

City Attorney Travis Jacott said the council has been advised that it does have statutory authority to enforce a mandate, provided it follows the correct process.

That process would include seeking a recommendation from the Board of Health, followed by a vote on that recommendation.

"We've advised the council that there is a process we could do and it's up to the council to decide whether they actually want to," Jacott said.