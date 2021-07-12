Fremont City Council to host discuss on large capital projects, parking ordinance

The Fremont City Council will hold discussion over potential projects, including the construction of a Joint Law Enforcement Center, during a special meeting on Tuesday.
The discussion comes as the council continues to hold early talks regarding the upcoming biennial budget. Tuesday’s meeting will ask council members to gauge their interest in several governmental projects.
In addition to consideration regarding the construction of the Joint Law Enforcement Center, which comes at an estimated city cost of $11 million, projects such as the implementation of quiet zones at railroad crossings, a new Splash Station feature and neighborhood pool are also included on the list of prioritized capital projects.
Several multimillion-dollar road reconstruction projects are also included in the list of potential projects.
There is not a listing for a new fire station or a remodel or expansion of the existing fire station due to a study currently underway that will provide the City of Fremont with professional recommendations about the future of the Fremont Fire Department.
Council members will use 10 stickers to express their interest in the 14 city projects listed for consideration. Multiple stickers can be applied to the same project to express “interest or perceived urgency of a project,” according to a staff report.
Council will also consider second reading for an ordinance that would restrict parking near mailboxes. The ordinance was first introduced by Councilmember Glen Ellis during the June 29 City Council meeting.
During that meeting, Ellis said the issue was brought to his attention after he said a Fremont resident informed him that a vehicle had been parked in front of his mailbox across the street for consecutive days.
In doing so, Ellis said the resident lost mail because the postal service would not deliver it to his mailbox, which led to problems with him receiving medication.
The ordinance was passed unanimously for first reading, with the caveat that the city’s legal counsel would examine the ordinance’s language.
Since then, the proposed language now states that: “No person shall park within 15 feet of either side of a mailbox to hamper access by a postal vehicle to any mailbox.”