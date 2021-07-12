Fremont City Council to host discuss on large capital projects, parking ordinance

The Fremont City Council will hold discussion over potential projects, including the construction of a Joint Law Enforcement Center, during a special meeting on Tuesday.

The discussion comes as the council continues to hold early talks regarding the upcoming biennial budget. Tuesday’s meeting will ask council members to gauge their interest in several governmental projects.

In addition to consideration regarding the construction of the Joint Law Enforcement Center, which comes at an estimated city cost of $11 million, projects such as the implementation of quiet zones at railroad crossings, a new Splash Station feature and neighborhood pool are also included on the list of prioritized capital projects.

Several multimillion-dollar road reconstruction projects are also included in the list of potential projects.

There is not a listing for a new fire station or a remodel or expansion of the existing fire station due to a study currently underway that will provide the City of Fremont with professional recommendations about the future of the Fremont Fire Department.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}