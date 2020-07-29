Fremont City Council to move forward with design services for Joint Law Enforcement Center

Yerger said he would prefer to see more time spent focusing on public comment before moving forward to the next phase of the project.

“I think if you want to get the word out and you want the public to be engaged in this process, we still need to do more before we decide to spend more money and get down to developing blueprints in anticipation of the voters saying yes,” he said. “We don’t know if the voters are going to say yes. Putting the blueprints together before we have that assurance seems ill-timed to me.”

Yerger added that the center is a significant issue for the city, which means it is important to ensure there is a robust discussion.

“Making sure that the public weighs in and is willing to pay for this is also a very critical matter,” he said.

Regarding the discussion surrounding the lack of public participation during the two public meetings, Councilmember Mark Jensen said there is only so much the city can do to promote discussion.

“You can make a horse go to water, but you can’t make them drink,” he said. “We’ve had meetings ... I think it’s time to put it in front of the people and take it from there.”