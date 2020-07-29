Fremont City Council to move forward with design services for Joint Law Enforcement Center

The Fremont City Council moved forward with visual designs on the proposed Joint Law Enforcement Center during its Tuesday meeting.
The resolution, which passed on a 5-2 vote, authorized Kansas City-based architectural group Police Facility Design Group to move forward with design development services for the center.
The schematic design and design development phase of the project will cost $151,252. The total projected cost for architectural designs for the center is $817,292, of which the city will be responsible for $432,146.
The money will go toward the center’s schematic designs and development services, which will be used to give the public a better idea of what the building will look like before going to the general election vote in November to decide if the project should move forward.
A similar resolution was introduced to the council in late April, but it was modified after some councilmembers raised concerns about allocating significant funds all at once without receiving public input.
The council passed a modified version of the April resolution to approve design services through the schematic design phase, which would cost the city around $64,821. After those designs were completed, a pause was placed before moving onto design development services to allow for public input.
Two public comment sessions took place following the completion of the schematic design phase. Shane Wimer, assistant city administrator, said citizen comments were also received via card, emails, social media and the previously mentioned public meetings.
Of the comments received, Wimer said there were 61 citizens in favor of the center, 24 who were neutral and 18 who felt negatively about the project.
Councilmember Glen Ellis said he was disappointed in the community engagement, which led him to create a poll on Facebook for residents to give their insight regarding the center.
“I was just a little concerned about where we’re going with this as a city,” he said.
The poll received 239 responses, Ellis said. The questions ranged from support in the project to location, and 64% of respondents said they believed the center should remain in downtown Fremont.
Ellis said he was also surprised by the amount of caution expressed by citizens who responded to the poll saying they didn’t believe now was the right time to move forward with a project this size.
“I thoroughly back our police department,” he said. “I believe they need a new facility, but I just am not convinced that this is the direction we as a city need to be going right now.”
Yerger said he would prefer to see more time spent focusing on public comment before moving forward to the next phase of the project.
“I think if you want to get the word out and you want the public to be engaged in this process, we still need to do more before we decide to spend more money and get down to developing blueprints in anticipation of the voters saying yes,” he said. “We don’t know if the voters are going to say yes. Putting the blueprints together before we have that assurance seems ill-timed to me.”
Yerger added that the center is a significant issue for the city, which means it is important to ensure there is a robust discussion.
“Making sure that the public weighs in and is willing to pay for this is also a very critical matter,” he said.
Regarding the discussion surrounding the lack of public participation during the two public meetings, Councilmember Mark Jensen said there is only so much the city can do to promote discussion.
“You can make a horse go to water, but you can’t make them drink,” he said. “We’ve had meetings ... I think it’s time to put it in front of the people and take it from there.”
Councilmember Mark Legband agreed with Jensen, adding that he believed it was important to get as much information in front of the public as possible.
“Let’s get as much information as we can and show the public what it is going to look like,” he said. “Let’s show them what the rooms are going to be like so the public sees it all. They know it.”
The council also unanimously approved a resolution authorizing Mayor Scott Getzschman to sign an agreement with the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Aeronautics Division that would allow the city to receive $69,000 in coronavirus relief funding.
The money, which comes from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, would be allocated to the city’s airport.
Dave Goedeken, public works director, said every airport is receiving funds in one way or another because of the act. He said the funds are meant to be used for coronavirus-related relief.
“I think their intent is that we don’t take the funds and expand the airport,” Goedeken said.
Goedeken noted expenses such as utilities, insurance, snow removal and staffing as potential areas where the funding could be made available.
“We can’t use it for maintenance items and things like that,” he said, “but there are other expenses that they can be applied to.”
