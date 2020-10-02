Fremont City Council unanimously passes plans, right-of-way costs for Rawhide Trail project

Fremont City Council unanimously approved plans for a new hiking and biking trail in Fremont.

The Rawhide Trail will be broken into two segments, with the first segment connecting at the Airport Road Trail at Airport Road and Linden Road. From there, the trail will move to Somers Avenue, then moving north on Somers Avenue to 19th Street in Ronin Park.

The second segment will begin in Clemmons Park at 19th and Garden City Road. It will then move east to Luther Road, then north on Luther Road to the north side of the Rawhide Creek. The segment will then move east along the north side of the Rawhide Creek to Johnson Road, where the trail will connect with the Johnson Road Trail.

Dave Goedeken, director of Public Works for the city of Fremont, said the project has been in development for the last six to seven years.

Both the city of Fremont and the Nebraska Department of Transportation entered into a program agreement for the design and construction of the new trail.

The city will be responsible for 20% final cost of design and construction of the project. NDOT would pick up the remaining 80% share of the estimated $2 million project.