Fremont City Council votes to dissolve Animal Control Advisory Board and refer findings to legal counsel

The motion to set aside the rules failed on a 4-4 vote, with Jensen, Kuhns, Legband and Bechtel voting in opposition.

Jensen later clarified his decision for voting against the motion, saying any public comment would not count toward the 40-minute time limit established in the municipal code.

Jacobus said she did not see any support for Legband’s item from members of the public. She said she never received any emails from citizens saying the item should be approved.

“I got none of them saying this was a good agenda item and that it should remain on the agenda,” she said. “I have seen and heard no support for this other than from [Legband.]”

Jensen said the next step in the investigation surrounding the DCHS contract is to thank the board for its work and “move this forward to its legal conclusion.”

He said the business conducted in the past between the City of Fremont and DHCS is “not going to be acceptable.”

“We have a moral responsibility [for] the way animals are handled and we have a responsibility to the citizens of Fremont how we handle our contracts,” he said. “If fractures are irreparable then so be it, but we have to move forward on solid legal ground, as painfully slow as that might be.”