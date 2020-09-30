Fremont City Council votes to dissolve Animal Control Advisory Board and refer findings to legal counsel

Fremont City Council moved forward with a motion to dissolve the Animal Control Advisory Board and refer the board’s findings regarding potential Dodge County Humane Society contract violations to legal counsel during its Tuesday meeting.
The decision to terminate the temporary council and push the board’s findings onto legal counsel passed on a 5-3 vote, with Councilmembers Glen Ellis, Brad Yerger and Susan Jacobus voting against the motion.
A motion to push the item to the end of the agenda was introduced by Jacobus and seconded by Yerger. Jacobus said she wanted to move the item to allow for consideration and discussion on other items related to the DCHS investigation.
That motion failed on a 3-5 vote, with Councilmembers Mark Legband, Michael Kuhns, Mark Jensen, Linda McClain and Matt Bechtel voting in opposition.
Legband opened discussion on his motion to dissolve the committee and forward the findings to legal counsel. He noted that council unanimously voted to create the advisory board during an early May meeting to investigate potential violations regarding DCHS.
Since its formation, Legband acknowledged the board found a number of violations related to the DCHS contract with the City of Fremont.
Now, he said it was time to take action by handing over those findings to legal counsel for possible action.
“I’m not saying that I’m for or against this, but what I’m saying is that any other way of trying to do this is reckless, forgets due process and subjects the city to potential litigation,” Legband said.
The citizen-led advisory board was formed in early May following a special Fremont City Council meeting looking into citizen complaints regarding the services provided under the city’s animal control contract.
During the advisory board’s Sept. 17 meeting, board members highlighted several sections of the city’s contract with DCHS that may be out of compliance.
One of those potential violations falls under Section 2(A) of the contract which states that DCHS agreed to provide a “monthly report of its activities to the Chief of Police of the City of Fremont.”
The report would include tracking statistics in regard to the number of animals entering and exiting the facility, as well as euthanasias and the reason for the action.
The committee strongly recommended a new monthly report be formed, saying the current monthly report is hand-written and has never matched numbers from a monthly computer printout.
Yerger introduced a motion to suspend time-limit rules found in Section 2-108 of the Fremont Municipal Code.
The rules, passed by council on a 5-3 vote in May, limit the amount of time each council member is allowed to speak on an item and places a 40-minute time limit of debate on any particular item.
The motion to set aside the rules failed on a 4-4 vote, with Jensen, Kuhns, Legband and Bechtel voting in opposition.
Jensen later clarified his decision for voting against the motion, saying any public comment would not count toward the 40-minute time limit established in the municipal code.
Jacobus said she did not see any support for Legband’s item from members of the public. She said she never received any emails from citizens saying the item should be approved.
“I got none of them saying this was a good agenda item and that it should remain on the agenda,” she said. “I have seen and heard no support for this other than from [Legband.]”
Jensen said the next step in the investigation surrounding the DCHS contract is to thank the board for its work and “move this forward to its legal conclusion.”
He said the business conducted in the past between the City of Fremont and DHCS is “not going to be acceptable.”
“We have a moral responsibility [for] the way animals are handled and we have a responsibility to the citizens of Fremont how we handle our contracts,” he said. “If fractures are irreparable then so be it, but we have to move forward on solid legal ground, as painfully slow as that might be.”
Jensen said he was “infuriated” by the way it appears some animals and people have been treated at DCHS. He added that he was equally infuriated by the way some volunteer board members were treated while serving.
“It really needs to be taken off of their plate and put back on ours,” he said.
McClain referred to an earlier city council meeting where both Jacobus and Ellis made statements regarding the progress of the advisory board.
McClain said Jacobus informed the board that its goal was to simply find if there were contract breaches made by DCHS.
Ellis said the board was never meant to last this long.
“I think it’s time for us to start getting some answers and getting them quick,” he said during a Sept. 8 meeting. “I would encourage your advisory board to pull out all the stops and get the information to us as quick as you can.”
McClain said council is talking about the same issues once again in a different meeting. With the advisory board’s recommendations in hand, she said it’s time for council members to do their job.
“In my opinion, I think this next step is legal action,” she said. “This is a legal contract and we need our city attorney to send a letter to DCHS identifying potential contract violations and directed measures on the written action plan within specified days. I believe this is part of our contract with DCHS.”
McClain said she has seen some of the worst of Fremont come out in light of the DCHS investigation.
“It makes me really sad,” she said. “I have received emails saying that I don’t care and that sickens me because none of us are sitting up here because we don’t care.”
McClain said the outcry regarding the investigation goes beyond what the issue should be.
“This has become a vicious cycle that needs to stop,” she said. “We need to stop the drama, stop the chaos and figure out a solution.”
Ellis said the issues surrounding DCHS have been around since he first joined city council two years ago. He said it is time for the council to take action on the issue.
“I do not want to be known as a council that kicks the can down the road further,” he said. “It’s up to us.”
Ellis said he has heard people say council may be subject to litigation if it moves too quickly on terminating the DCHS contract. He believes council may face that same situation if it moves too slowly.
“We, as a city, have let the citizens down by not providing good animal control and that is something I feel is my fault because I’ve allowed this to go on,” he said.
Ellis said he believes council has enough evidence to move forward with termination of the contract. He said DCHS and its board has let the city down.
“It’s not our responsibility to fix that board,” he said. “It’s our responsibility to provide humane animal control to the citizens. It’s time we, as a council, start doing that.”
Yerger noted that several requests for information were approved by the advisory board during its final meeting. He said the number of requests that have not been fulfilled show how some members of the board wish to continue investigating the DCHS contract.
“I do have an issue with us prematurely cutting them off at the knees and saying they can’t finish their work,” he said. “There’s still a lot more to investigate and that information needs to be placed into the public record.”
Yerger said that kind of investigating is the exact reason why the board was put in place to begin with. He said it was “imperative” for the board to dig out information to assist council with its investigation into DCHS.
“I think adjourning the committee or putting them out of order at this juncture is way premature, especially for those that have the desire to continue,” he said.
Following public comment, City Attorney Travis Jacott advised council to move into a closed session to “protect the public interest” based upon the threat of litigation.
Jacobus disagreed with the recommendation, saying there is a threat of litigation with “every single decision” council makes.
“This monstrous issue in front of us didn’t just get created overnight, it has taken years,” she said.
Yerger also objected to the proposition of moving into an executive session. He said moving into closed session over an issue that hasn’t even been taken up yet is “over-the-top premature.”
Yerger said he received several emails over the previous two days suggesting the motion introduced by Legband be tabled to allow for further discussion on subsequent items related to the DCHS contract investigation.
“There are several other agenda items on our agenda tonight, of which there are items that need to be discussed more fully with regards to what were the findings relative to the contract violation,” he said. “Those have not even been discussed yet.”
Yerger said moving into executive session would wipe away any further opportunity for public input and debate among the council on items related to the DCHS investigation.
“I think it’s more than disingenuous and I would not support going through executive council,” he said.
Legband then introduced a motion to disband the advisory board and forward the board’s findings to legal counsel. He reiterated that the board found violations and said it is time for city council to move forward.
“ ... We can start taking action instead of jumping the gun and doing things that are going to get us in trouble,” he said.
Council unanimously voted to pass an item introduced by Yerger that would require the city attorney to draft outstanding requests for information presented by the advisory board prior to its vote to dissolve.
“The whole point of this is to get those documents that have been outstanding for far too long,” Yerger said.
Yerger also requested two additional items for the city’s legal counsel to obtain: the latest Department of Agriculture inspection report for DCHS and a report from the State of Nebraska that includes the investigation of DCHS.
“They’ve been investigating DCHS for years and those reports will be useful to our analysis of the contract,” he said.
Council unanimously passed a motion to adjourn its meeting at 11:22 p.m.
