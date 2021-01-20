Fremont City Councilmembers outline goals heading into new term

Fremont City Council members outlined their personal goals over the next two years during a Saturday workshop.
Councilmembers highlighted a number of goals to accomplish, ranging from a desire to rebuild a working relationship between councilmembers to completing long-term projects such as rebuilding the Unified Development Code and completing the Comprehensive Plan.
For Councilmember Michael Kuhns, restoring a communal relationship between city workers and staff is a priority for him heading into the next term.
“We do this by establishing trust and realizing the duties and goals of each member of city staff,” he said. “The most successful prior councils were the ones who were able to maintain a good, working relationship with the city administrator and mayor.”
Another item high on Kuhn’s list is to re-dedicate the newly renovated city auditorium after Kim Koski, the city’s director of the Parks and Recreation Department who died earlier this year.
Kuhns said Koski put nearly as much work into the renovation of the auditorium as the building’s founders did when initially building it.
“I worked with [Koski] a lot on this project and when I mentioned it to her, she took the ball and she made it easy for the rest of us,” he said.
For newly elected Councilmember Salley Ganem, making progress on the city’s investigation into potential contract violations with the Dodge County Humane Society and providing clear messaging on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine to constituents are two issues she wants to address.
Ganem said the public perception she has seen regarding the DCHS investigation is that the city has been stalling for the better part of a year.
“It’s just been sucking the energy and time from this group and while we are doing something, the public perception is that we are doing less than just idling,” she said.
Ganem proposed providing some information to the public regarding updates to the investigation, no matter how small.
“I feel we need to at least be getting some information to the public,” she said.
On COVID-19, Ganem said she has received questions from constituents asking how to sign up or receive information about the vaccine’s rollout.
“I feel we need to be kept informed on what’s going on because people will start asking us when information comes out,” she said. “They look to the city for answers and our city needs to have a plan. We need to be ready to go.”
Councilmember Brad Yerger highlighted the possibility of revitalizing the city’s downtown area, noting its “critical” importance to Fremont.
“Our downtown needs revitalization,” he said. “To me, personally, and to others I’ve talked to, that means foot traffic. You revitalize downtown when you bring back the enthusiasm to be downtown.”
Yerger pointed to businesses like Milady Coffeehouse, the 505 building, as well as ongoing renovations to the Northwest Bell Telephone Building as prime examples of efforts to revitalize the downtown.
“We certainly could be much more like the Haymarket or Old Market,” he said, referring to Lincoln and Omaha respectively. “We have the historic downtown Fremont and I think that’s a focus and priority that some people have.”
Yerger also said council will need to be more cognizant of changes made in the Unified Development Code in the future.
He said council has previously made changes to the UDC because they were deemed “problematic” only to cause further issues further down the road.
“They were stopgap changes that affected individual businesses or problems, but ultimately the decision that we made affected citywide implementation,” he said. “We don’t use that process as effectively as we should. We make the code changes and it applies across the entire city, which makes a problem elsewhere and we need to be cognizant of that when we make changes so that doesn’t happen.”
Councilmember Mark Jensen said establishing a railroad quiet zone is an important item brought forward by his constituents. Currently, funding for construction on railroad quiet zones is budgeted through the 2022-2023 fiscal year, according to an early draft of the Capital Improvement Plan.
“Those are very busy tracks and they come through town, often at night less than an hour apart,” he said. “I think it’s important that we look at working on something there.”
Jensen also said he would like to see an aggressive effort to move forward with a library expansion project in the coming years.
“We don’t seem to have any trouble funding money to expand our YMCA. I’d kind of like to see our library be the national gold standard, just like our YMCA,” he said.
Jensen said the library is an important resource for citizens, particularly citizens with limited resources.
“They’re still committed to forging a better future,” he said.
Newly elected Councilmember Dev Sookram agreed with Kuhns, saying he would like to see Koski recognized for her tireless work during her tenure with the city.
He also noted the importance of infrastructure moving into the future. While serving on the Planning Commission, Sookram said it was clear to see that the Unified Development Code and previous Comprehensive Plan “weren’t tracking together.”
That, along with a delay in planning directors coming in and out, created some problematic areas for the city.
Currently, the city is in the early stages of developing a new Comprehensive Plan and Long-range Transportation Plan, along with an updated Unified Development Code simultaneously.
“Doing this Comprehensive Plan, Long-range Transportation Plan and Unified Development Code together is going to be hugely beneficial for us,” he said.
Council President Mark Legband said he wants to see Fremont become a community focused on building and promoting its desire to grow.
When Legband first began serving on the council, he heard from lawyers across the state about the amount of money contractors spend in order to build a new community.
When contractors ask to build in a new community, Legband said it can be easy to lose their bid by saying “maybe” instead of “yes.”
“He’s going to go look somewhere else to another community and ask their lawyer if this will work in their community and if he says yes, we just lost out on a multi-million dollar business that wanted to come to our community and grow our business.”
Legband said he believes Fremont has done an excellent job in fostering growth in recent years and hopes to see that continue into the future.