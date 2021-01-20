Fremont City Councilmembers outline goals heading into new term

For newly elected Councilmember Salley Ganem, making progress on the city’s investigation into potential contract violations with the Dodge County Humane Society and providing clear messaging on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine to constituents are two issues she wants to address.

Ganem said the public perception she has seen regarding the DCHS investigation is that the city has been stalling for the better part of a year.

“It’s just been sucking the energy and time from this group and while we are doing something, the public perception is that we are doing less than just idling,” she said.

Ganem proposed providing some information to the public regarding updates to the investigation, no matter how small.

“I feel we need to at least be getting some information to the public,” she said.

On COVID-19, Ganem said she has received questions from constituents asking how to sign up or receive information about the vaccine’s rollout.

“I feel we need to be kept informed on what’s going on because people will start asking us when information comes out,” she said. “They look to the city for answers and our city needs to have a plan. We need to be ready to go.”