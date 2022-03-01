Fremont City to host career fair

The City of Fremont is hosting a Career Fair Tuesday afternoon.

All of the city departments will be available to discuss current and future openings, from full time work to seasonal/summer.

“All of the jobs that we will be hosting are jobs within the City of Fremont,” said Angie Olson, executive assistant/grant coordinator for the City of Fremont.

“We’ll have the department of utilities, fire department, police department, parks and recreation and much more. All of these departments are hiring or will have openings in the future,” Olson said

The fair will also feature access to talk and apply directly with department heads.

City equipment including police cruisers, fire vehicles, loaders, bucket trucks, and a 911 simulator will be on display.

“We want people and potential employees to see the equipment that we work with,” Olson said.

With all the large, city vehicles on display during the fair, Fremont also suspects that some will take the opportunity to turn the career fair into afternoon fun.

“The main goal is to get the word out that it is great to work for the city, but we definitely anticipate people bringing their family members to see all of the cool stuff too,” Olson said

Attendees will have the opportunity to win a summer pool pass.

Kiosks will also be available at the event to use for online applications.

The fair begins March 1 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Christensen Field Main Arena.

