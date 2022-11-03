Fremont club to observe International Diabetes Awareness Day

Judy Getzschman knows preventing diabetes and finding a cure for it is important.

Getzschman is treasurer of Fremont Cosmopolitan Club 100, a service club dedicated to the betterment of the Fremont community and the battle against diabetes.

For years, the club has raised funds for research and to help people with this chronic disease.

Now, it’s observing Cosmopolitan International Diabetes Awareness Day on Saturday, Nov. 5.

“It’s an opportunity for Cosmopolitans to come together to raise awareness for the fight against diabetes in our local communities,” Getzschman said.

More than 37 million people in the United States have diabetes and 1 in 5 of them don’t know they have it, she said.

Diabetes is the seventh leading cause of death in the U.S.

The local Cosmopolitan club has a long history internationally and in Fremont.

Patrick J. Hodgins founded Cosmopolitan International in 1918 in Kansas City, Missouri. Hodgins wanted to start a club that would give back to its local community.

Fremont businessmen founded the local club in 1964 and the late Don Hinds was a charter member.

The club, which now has about 40 Fremont area members, hosts events and activities to raise funds to donate to local charities. In the past, the club has donated to Care Corps’ LifeHouse, the Bridge, Boy Scouts, Lutheran Family Services and the Fremont Area United Way.

Almost 50% of the group’s donations are directed toward diabetes causes, including research, screenings and helping send youth to a special camp.

The club partners with the Nebraska Methodist College Mobile Diabetes Center. This mobile unit began providing services in January 2011.

The Cornbelt Federation of Cosmopolitan International provides funds for the drivers, gas, screening supplies. Nebraska Methodist College faculty, students and alumni staff the unit.

“They provide screening for diabetes to anybody at no cost,” Getzschman said.

The mobile diabetes center has screened people during the John C. Fremont Days festivals for many years.

Within the last couple of years, the mobile unit has gone to manufacturing plants in Nebraska, where workers can be tested.

Getzschman said the unit provides non-diagnostic screenings. People can be screened, but still need to go to their health care provider for a diagnosis.

The non-diagnostic screenings include those for:

Blood pressure;

Height;

Weight;

Body mass index;

A self-assessment risk score for pre-diabetes and diabetes;

Blood glucose;

Hemoglobin A1c;

Foot assessment.

Flu shots also are available on a seasonal basis for underserved and uninsured individuals.

In addition, the local club helps provide opportunities for kids to go to Camp Floyd Rogers near Cozad, an overnight summer camp for youth living with diabetes.

One week each June, more than 100 youth ages 8 to 18 attend the camp, which offers them the chance to make friends, take part in summer activities and learn more about diabetes.

Getzschman said the youth, whose disease can leave them feeling isolated or different, can enjoy a sense of community at camp.

“It’s truly a week that shapes a lifetime for so many children,” Getzschman said.

To raise funds, the local Cosmopolitan club has had a pancake feed during JCF Days weekend – ever since the festival’s inception.

The group also has a shotgun raffle and a football raffle. It participates in the Cornbelt Federation golf tournament in Omaha.

Fremont Cosmopolitan club members consist of men and women who meet at 7 a.m. Fridays in the executive meeting rooms in the Midland University dining hall. The service club hosts speakers who talk on a variety of topics at meetings.

It also hosts a social meeting on the third Thursday of the month at Fremont Golf Club.

Getzschman added that World Diabetes Day will take place on Monday, Nov. 14. This also is a day to focus on diabetes awareness around the world.

When people have diabetes, their body either doesn’t make insulin or doesn’t use it well – causing their blood sugar level to rise.

Those with Type 1 diabetes must take insulin every day to survive. Those with Type 2 diabetes are unable to make insulin well.

Type 2 diabetes can be prevented or delayed with healthy lifestyle changes such as weight control, proper eating and exercise.

With pre-diabetes, a person’s body may not be able to fully use the insulin it makes or their body may not make enough of it to keep their blood sugar levels in a healthy range.

People with pre-diabetes may have blood sugar levels that are higher than normal, but not yet high enough for a diagnosis of Type 2 diabetes, Getzschman said.

Diabetes can take a serious toll on an individual’s quality of life and can affect their physical, mental and emotional well-being.

But while there is no cure for diabetes, those who have it can take steps to manage it and its health complications.

Those with pre-diabetes can take steps to keep it from becoming Type 2 diabetes.

“In 2021, we celebrated the 100th anniversary of the discovery of insulin,” Getzschman said. “Before it was discovered, people with diabetes didn’t live long lives. Since then, we’ve come a long way in reducing the toll that diabetes takes on people’s daily lives.”

Getzschman said the local club is always looking for new members.

Those interested in the club may call her at 402-719-6256.