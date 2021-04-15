Fremont Coin Club plans 62nd annual coin show

The Fremont Coin Club will hold its 62nd Annual Coin Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 2, at the Christensen Field Main Arena. There will be approximately 20 coin dealers attending the show from Nebraska and surrounding states.

Items that will be available for purchase will include collector coins, gold and silver coins and bullion, supplies, tokens, old currency, world coins, and other collectable items. The coin show offers the community an opportunity not only to purchase coins, but also to sell their own coins to dealers attending the show.

“If you have an old coin that you always wondered what it was worth, just stop by any of the dealer tables at the show for a free appraisal,” said Bob Missel, show chairman.

Admission to the show is free and the public is welcome.

In attendance at the show with be ANACS offering their professional grading services to those interested. There will also be a representative from Nebraska Numismatic Association offering information on the hobby and membership opportunities.

To commemorate this year’s event, the Fremont Coin Club has issued a commemorative $5 Historical Bank Note. The club is also holding a raffle for a genuine U.S. 2 ½ Dollar gold coin minted in 1915. Tickets can be purchased at the show.

For more show information, visit www.nebraskacoin.com.

