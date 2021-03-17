 Skip to main content
Fremont Coin Club plans Saturday meeting
Fremont Coin Club plans Saturday meeting

Coin collecting photo

The Fremont Coin Club, established in 1959, will hold its monthly meeting Saturday, March 20, at the Evangelical Free Church located at 2050 N. Lincoln Ave., in Fremont. Enter from the east side of the building.

A brief business meeting starts at 7:30 p.m., promptly followed by a live auction. Refreshments and door prizes are provided.

The public is invited. The membership is made up of collectors of all ages and interest.

