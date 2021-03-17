Fremont Coin Club plans Saturday meeting

The Fremont Coin Club, established in 1959, will hold its monthly meeting Saturday, March 20, at the Evangelical Free Church located at 2050 N. Lincoln Ave., in Fremont. Enter from the east side of the building.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
A brief business meeting starts at 7:30 p.m., promptly followed by a live auction. Refreshments and door prizes are provided.
The public is invited. The membership is made up of collectors of all ages and interest.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today