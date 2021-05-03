Fremont Coin Club show brings collectors, sellers together for event

For Jackson, his love of coin collecting stemmed from collecting stamps as a child.

“I got a few coins from my grandmother and really started getting pretty serious into it at probably 12, 13 years old,” he said. “And then eventually, I had to either do it for a living or quit, because it was getting to be too much.”

Jackson started attending the show in 1986 and has been a regular at the Fremont show for about 30 years. Most of the inventory he had Sunday was U.S. coins and currency dating back to the 1790s, including $500 and $1,000 bills.

“The market has a lot of collectors of silver dollars,” he said. “That’s always been a big part of the market, and lately people are buying gold and silver, so the old gold pieces are pretty popular, too.”

Like Grady, Jackson said he loves attending the shows and adding to his own collection, which includes large cents and coins from the Trans-Mississippi Exposition of Omaha in 1898.

“You meet different collectors from all over, and this area’s always had a lot of great collectors, a lot of good things and people that enjoy the hobby,” he said.