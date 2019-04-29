The Fremont Coin Club will be hosting its 60th Annual Coin Show, continuing a tradition that goes back to 1959.
The annual event features a collection of coin dealers who can help coin enthusiasts sell, purchase or appraise valuable coins and other currency.
This year’s event will feature a change in venue: for the first time in at least 20 years, the show will move away from its regular home at the Fremont City Auditorium, and instead be held at the Christensen Field Main Arena from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 5.
That change had been made in anticipation of the City Auditorium’s voter-approved renovation, said show chairman Bob Missel, who is also the chairman of the Dodge County Board of Supervisors.
The event will feature about 20 coin dealers from a “six-state area” around the Midwest, Missel said.
“This is an opportunity for people to come in and see quite an array of offering and everything from United States coins to world coins, gold and silver bullion, rare currency, old currency — just the full gamut of product available,” Missel said.
The dealers who will be in attendance can also help guests appraise coins that they be holding onto.
“I always tell people, even if you’re not a coin collector, it’s something worth just taking a walk through to see all this stuff,” Missel said.
Missel says that the event will give opportunities for those interested in learning more about investing in silver or gold, a hot topic right now.
“Internet’s great, but you’re not always dealing with people face to face,” he said. “This is a real opportunity to make a purchase in those types of opportunities.”
Last year’s event brought out about 300 people, Missel said, with many coming from all over. The event tends to overlap with the annual Berkshire Hathaway Shareholder’s Meeting in Omaha. Missel said he’s already gotten one call from someone who lives on the west coast, who’ll be attending the meeting. That individual is hoping to rent a car and attend the event in Fremont while he’s in town.
“It’s surprising how far people drive,” Missel said.
The event is free to attend and open to the public. Refreshments will be available.
Additionally, the Fremont Coin Club has issued a commemorative $1 Historical Bank Note, and the club is holding a raffle for a genuine U.S. $5 gold coin, minted in 1903. Those tickets can be purchased at the show.