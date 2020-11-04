Fremont comic book artist, art teacher will attend downtown comic book convention

A fan of comic books with his friend Jim Rosenbach, Deryl Skelton said their enthusiasm wasn’t too commonplace in the 1960s and 1970s.
“We were kindred spirits in that sense,” he said. “I remember I still have my high school annual that basically he promised to buy everything I did if I do comics. So I told him I would hold him to that for the rest of his life.”
Now an accomplished comic book artist, Skelton will reunite with Rosenbach over their hobby this Saturday at a comic book convention in their hometown of Fremont.
The convention will be hosted at Rosenbach Warrior Training at 522 N. Main St. from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 7. The event will feature comic book and card collections, and attendees are encouraged to wear costumes.
“It’s for kids, parents, collectors, just about anybody,” Rosenbach said. “If people want to come browse and look, they can, as there’ll be some very end-end stuff there on sale that will be fun just look at.”
Along with Skelton, Fremont Public Schools art teacher Jesse Kiefer will be present to sell art prints, as well as sports card collector Shawn Sullivan.
Whereas some Fremonters may have to travel to California or Illinois for conventions, Rosenbach said he wanted to bring that experience much closer.
“It’s local, and you can just drop downtown and browse and see something,” he said. “And it’s supposed to be a beautiful day Saturday, so it’s a good day to get people to come down and enjoy something if you’re interested in that type of stuff.”
Having collected comics since a child, Rosenbach will have his collection, as well as some sports collectibles.
“There’s autographed mini helmets, there’s autographed cards, jersey cards, baseball, basketball, just about everything you could expect, and lots and lots of Husker memorabilia that’s all autographed,” he said.
Rosenbach’s collection previously included the first issues of “The Amazing Spider-Man” and “X-Men,” which he sold earlier this year. He will show off autograph books with signatures from comic book artist Jack Kirby and Todd MacFarlane.
Growing up in Fremont, Skelton drew a comic strip for the Fremont Tribune while attending art school. After graduating, he moved to the Los Angeles area doing caricatures before moving to Las Vegas for work, including painting the mural for Donald Trump’s bedroom ceiling in Trump Tower.
“One thing I had always wanted to do was comic books, but until early on in the late ‘70s, they finally decided that you didn’t have to go to New York,” he said.
Skelton started doing work for both DC Comics and Marvel Comics. After a studio fire, Skelton developed an allergy to oil paint and started working on comic books full time.
Along with DC and Marvel, Skelton also did comic work for “Dallas” and “Star Trek: The Next Generation.”
Additionally, when musician Prince changed his name to a symbol in 1992, Skelton drew a fictional account for a comic, “Prince: 3 Chains of Gold.”
“I didn’t create the symbol or anything, but I drew the symbol where it was first presented to Prince in this comic book,” he said. “He was really into it, too.”
As a comic book artist, Skelton met some of the greats, including Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, who invited Skelton to dinner with him and his wife.
“All these comics I was buying with these creators that I grew up with, it was just really amazing to meet and get to know some of them,” he said.
With Marvel, Skelton worked on some of the company’s biggest story arcs, such as “Infinity Gauntlet,” as well as “X-Men” and “The Avengers.”
“The comic book work was harder to come by, and I could see the older you get, it’s more difficult because you’re making too much money and they want to get cheaper people,” he said. “And I was doing fine getting work, but I could see the writing on the wall.”
After his contract with DC ran out, Skelton did art for the D Las Vegas Casino Hotel, then Fitzgeralds, before working on posters for movies like “Thor” and “The Avengers” in the early 2010s.
To promote one of the movies, Skelton attended the Phoenix Comic-Con.
“By that time, I hadn’t done comics for a while, so I just assumed all my fans thought I was dead by then,” he said. “But they showed up, and they remembered and they had me do a lot of sketch covers and things.”
Although he had been planning on writing a graphic novel, Skelton and his wife decided to change plans.
“The convention circuit appealed to us because you get to travel around a lot, meet a lot of fans and do sketches and sell posters and prints,” he said. “So I was constantly creating new pieces to take on to the conventions.”
When COVID-19 put a halt on comic conventions, Skelton took up freelance work but has been attending small conventions in Iowa.
As a comic book artist, Skelton said he spent many years working in solitude late at night.
“And so now it’s really fun to be able to talk to fans and people that bought your work and pretty much made my career,” he said. “And so I get to actually meet them and they’re actually willing to spend money directly to you to buy something, they’re not an anonymous fan you never get to see.”
Kiefer, an art teacher at Howard and Milliken Park elementary schools, has been with the school system for 17 years. A Nebraska native, he got his love of art growing up on his family farm.
“I would get a lot of art materials for Christmas, like as Christmas gifts, and so being out in the country, art was a thing that you could do on those cold days,” he said. “Like when it’s nice outside, you go out and play, but on cold days, you can stay in and draw, you could work on art projects.”
Kiefer has also trained with Rosenbach since 1993 and bonded quickly with him over their mutual love of comic books.
“So that was a thing that we had in common, even as a boy: Here’s this adult that loves comic books the same way that I do,” he said. “And so that almost strengthened that student-instructor dynamic.”
In his spare time from teaching Kiefer, does cartooning and illustrations, along with fan art of superheroes and pop culture icons, which will be for sale at the convention.
“And so these would be just like one-off paintings that people could purchase that would look good in a frame, and then also some other pieces that I’ve done that could be produced and sold for a cheaper price point,” he said. “And so those are the kinds of things that I’ll be offering.”
But Kiefer said he’s also attending the convention as a fan of Skelton, whom he said he was excited to see.
“That was another big draw for me, knowing that he’s like a Fremont legend, especially to someone who collected comic books,” he said. “At that time, I had those, and I was like, ‘Are you kidding me? This guy came from Fremont?’”
With many of the bigger conventions that require an arena space, Kiefer said this weekend’s event is perfect with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Because for all intents and purposes, nationwide, big conventions just are not going to happen for a while,” he said. “And so this is kind of like taking it and making it more doable with the current circumstances.”
Along with providing prints that can’t be bought in any store, Kiefer said he was looking forward to connecting with others at the event.
“With people who really love things like comic books and comic art, this is the best way for you to meet and engage with people who have common interests, is at a comic book store or some kind of a convention environment,” he said. “So just seeing people who like the same things, it’s really refreshing.”
Skelton said he feels like he never really left Fremont and was looking forward to the event and Rosenbach’s initiative.
“It’s going to be a lot of fun, and I think his enthusiasm alone has really created this and certainly caught me up in it,” he said.
With much of his collectibles just sitting around, Rosenbach said he’s looking forward to just sharing what he has with the community.
“When people see that stuff, and if you like sports, if you like comics, it just starts conversations and it’s just a lot of fun,” he said. “And I get to share the stuff that I’ve done with the general public instead of just having a friend come over.”
