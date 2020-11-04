Fremont comic book artist, art teacher will attend downtown comic book convention

Kiefer, an art teacher at Howard and Milliken Park elementary schools, has been with the school system for 17 years. A Nebraska native, he got his love of art growing up on his family farm.

“I would get a lot of art materials for Christmas, like as Christmas gifts, and so being out in the country, art was a thing that you could do on those cold days,” he said. “Like when it’s nice outside, you go out and play, but on cold days, you can stay in and draw, you could work on art projects.”

Kiefer has also trained with Rosenbach since 1993 and bonded quickly with him over their mutual love of comic books.

“So that was a thing that we had in common, even as a boy: Here’s this adult that loves comic books the same way that I do,” he said. “And so that almost strengthened that student-instructor dynamic.”

In his spare time from teaching Kiefer, does cartooning and illustrations, along with fan art of superheroes and pop culture icons, which will be for sale at the convention.