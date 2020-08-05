Fremont Commons holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for first building

“Interestingly, with us being ahead of schedule with leasing, I would have to say that if coronavirus affected us, I can’t believe what leasing would have been like without it,” he said. “Because it’s already good, it’s already better than expected.”

Lombardo said part of that success was found with the socially distanced tours that Fremont Commons offered.

“People were able to come to our open houses where we would stay outside and one group at a time took a walk through the units,” he said. “And so I think that helped us get over that hump of social distancing to show an apartment property in person without having to break social distancing rules.”

The apartment’s current tenants have provided positive feedback with the floor plans and in-unit washers and dryers, Lombardo said.

“I think it’s what people are looking for,” he said. “And then beyond that, they’ve got the clubhouse where they can go hang out, and the feedback’s been very positive on that.”

Currently, Lombardo all of Fremont Commons’ amenities are open except for the pool.