Fremont Commons holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for first building

After delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fremont Commons finally had its ribbon-cutting ceremony for the first of its buildings with the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce last Friday.
“We got a lot of great compliments on the clubhouse and the overall amenity package, so I think we’re really happy with the community’s response so far, not only from the tenants that have leased apartments with us, but with the stakeholders in the community that have seen it,” said Spencer Lombardo of Access Commercial.
Fremont Commons is a luxury apartment complex at 550 S. Johnson Road near U.S. Highway 275 and Morningside Road. The complex is being developed by Lombardo, along with Ben and Con Muilenburg.
Three buildings of 108 units each are currently planned, with the other two scheduled to open next year in May and August.
Mayor Scott Getzschman spoke at the ceremony and showed appreciation for the developers’ investment in Fremont with the complex, calling it a “beautiful facility.”
“We were promised this when you started, and you’ve actually came through,” he said. “We’re excited about your growth and development, and we’re here to help and support in any way that we can.”
The apartment started leasing for the first building on May 1. The complex includes a clubhouse, walking trail and pool, which is currently closed until further notice.
“The leasing is going very well, and we’re at a better pace than we had budgeted,” Lombardo said. “We’re single-handedly growing the population of Fremont, as about 50% of our leases thus far, their previous address was not a Fremont address.”
Lombardo said although some of those coming from out of Fremont were from nearby places like Columbus and North Bend, others, such as both line-level and higher-salary employees at the Lincoln Premium Poultry and Costco processing plant, were from out of the state.
“I think that’s kind of what we’re seeing as far as leasing and as far as what our demographic is,” he said. “And then the other half are people from Fremont that maybe just wanted a place with more amenities, with a nice pool and a walking trail and everything that we’ve got to offer.”
Even with COVID-19, Lombardo said the complex’s leasing wasn’t impacted much by the pandemic.
“Interestingly, with us being ahead of schedule with leasing, I would have to say that if coronavirus affected us, I can’t believe what leasing would have been like without it,” he said. “Because it’s already good, it’s already better than expected.”
Lombardo said part of that success was found with the socially distanced tours that Fremont Commons offered.
“People were able to come to our open houses where we would stay outside and one group at a time took a walk through the units,” he said. “And so I think that helped us get over that hump of social distancing to show an apartment property in person without having to break social distancing rules.”
The apartment’s current tenants have provided positive feedback with the floor plans and in-unit washers and dryers, Lombardo said.
“I think it’s what people are looking for,” he said. “And then beyond that, they’ve got the clubhouse where they can go hang out, and the feedback’s been very positive on that.”
Currently, Lombardo all of Fremont Commons’ amenities are open except for the pool.
“We would open the pool, but we’re working with the state, because there’s another level of approvals with them,” he said. “And coronavirus is not allowing the state pool inspector to come out, so it’s put a damper on being able to get through that process, it has at least slowed it down.”
But Lombardo said the tenants have been understanding of the closure and many have agreed to sign a waiver to attend the clubhouse, which includes an exercise room, pool and shuffleboard tables and bar.
Fremont Commons also has plans to work with a local Fremont area restaurant to open the bar to the public as a watering hole and cafe. It would include limited cold, prepackaged food and a full bar with a walk-up window from the pool.
“Both parties are excited about it, but we don’t know when our pool’s going to open, we don’t know when COVID’s going to slow down,” Lombardo said. “So we’re not going to do it today, but I can say by next summer, there’ll be a full, walk-up pool bar and limited food service as well.”
With more than $1 million put into the amenities, Lombardo said he and the other developers are looking to stay with the complex.
“We’re long-term investors in the community, and we like the asset and don’t plan to sell it,” he said. “And so we put that extra investment in there so that not only is it an asset for the community, but it’ll continue to keep the property at a higher level long term.”
