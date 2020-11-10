Fremont community discusses COVID-19 with business owners

With COVID-19 cases rising during the weekend, it’s now more important than ever for businesses to keep their employees and customers safe, Three Rivers Public Health Department Executive Director Terra Uhing said.
“I would tell you as we look at this and as we try to move forward, we need everybody to do their part,” she said. “Because if they don’t, we’re not going to be able to get through these next two months.”
Uhing was one of the speakers for the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce’s online conference “Navigating the Next Wave of COVID” on Tuesday.
The event, which was held online through Zoom, featured business owners in attendance and a question-and-answer period at the end.
Other speakers for the event included State Sen. Lynne Walz, Mark Shepard of Fremont Public Schools and Brett Richmond and Dr. Angela Sukstorf of Methodist Fremont Health. Fremont Mayor Scott Getzschman and Mayor-elect Joey Spellerberg attended.
Uhing said Dodge County has seen 2,044 confirmed positive cases, with 1,336 recovering and 27 deaths, with another death to be announced in the coming days.
Of the positive cases, 236 have been in the last seven days and 457 have been in the last 14 days. Uhing said the biggest age range has been 20 to 29, with an uptick in the 10 to 19 age range.
In July, the county saw a large increase in testing as Three Rivers worked with healthcare systems in its three counties to set up sites for TestNebraska.
“I’m happy to report that’s why we saw some of the uptick in testing, because we don’t understand what that positivity rate looks like or what the number of cases looks like until we had some sort of testing that was available that we could get out there to really understand what was happening,” she said.
Uhing said the county saw a significant uptick on Oct. 23, which increased significantly last weekend, with 99.08 cases for its seven-day rolling average.
“We have more cases than we know what to do with,” she said. “We are actively trying to contact trace all of our cases and we also have the state helping us with the contact tracing because there are so many of them.”
Uhing complimented the schools in her jurisdiction for keeping their students safe. Although one of the schools she’s seen has 20 positive students, 12 of them attended a gathering at a pumpkin patch on Halloween.
“I know we all have COVID fatigue, but it’s those types of gatherings then that come back when we start exposing people at school that make it really hard for me to keep convincing our schools that we need to be open,” she said.
Shepard, who is superintendent of FPS, said Fremont’s schools saw an uptick this week with 18 students with positive cases on Monday, but have held relatively low numbers compared to the community.
“Nobody wants to go back to our last quarter last year,” he said. “We’ve been very successful this fall, and our teachers have just done an absolutely amazing job all fall, and we need to continue to support them.”
Shepard said Fremont’s schools haven’t had an issue with providing substitute teachers, but have gotten creative by utilizing more local subs.
“Our students have been great, our staff has been great, our administers have been great and our public has been great when they come into our facilities for activities,” he said. “And masks do work, and we’ll continue to require them 100% of the time in the schools.”
Additionally, Uhing commended the local food production facilities for their work during the pandemic.
“Sometimes there’s ties to things in the community, and sometimes there’s absolutely none,” she said. “But I would tell you, it is not centered around any of the food production facilities that we have.”
Richmond, who is president and CEO of Methodist Fremont Health, said the pandemic’s early wave in late May and June disproportionally affected the county’s Hispanic community.
“That’s not what we’re seeing today,” he said. “Right now, we’re facing a second, much different, much larger wave that is really our entire general community.”
As of Monday, Richmond said the state of Nebraska crossed the threshold of 800 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, compared to 232 during the first wave in May.
“The scary thing is, most experts, based upon the recent case counts, project that that number will double in the coming weeks, and some even estimate that that number will then double again,” he said. “And that’s kind of a scary thought for many of us.”
Methodist Fremont Health is part of the Omaha Healthcare Coalition, which includes hospitals in Douglas, Sarpy, Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties.
As of Tuesday morning, the coalition had 372 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, a 50% increase in the last 14 days, with about one-third of the patients in intensive care units.
In Fremont, Richmond said Methodist Fremont Health is caring for a record number of inpatients, averaging about a dozen patients a day in its emergency department.
“We’re pretty proud of the fact that we are caring for the sickest of those patients,” he said. “I think sometimes there’s a perception that if you’re really sick, you end up in Omaha at the med center or Methodist hospital, and sometimes that’s the case, but from a COVID perspective, we’re treating the exact same patients as those facilities are.”
As the cold and flu season approaches, Richmond said his staff members are stressed as they work tirelessly for their patients.
Richmond recounted one story in which a nurse recently spent most of her evening in full protective gear playing classical music for a patient, holding his hand as he passed away.
“We had two nurses who took the better part of an hour in a room holding a patient’s hand, the other one holding a telephone so that her daughter could speak to her and see her as she passed,” he said.
Although he would like to say these stories are the only ones the hospital has had, Richmond said they’re happening on an increasing basis.
“I think it’s important that we’re all, from a business perspective and from a community perspective, kind of aware of where we are today,” he said. “And again, we really need your help in helping us to manage this going forward.”
Sukstorf, an infectious disease physician, said many hospitals are running at 100% capacity and are discussing what going higher would entail.
“That’s going to be an interesting future, and I’m not sure how that’s going to look,” she said. “But I think our healthcare system is going to adapt, and we will find every way we can to take care of everybody.”
Sukstorf said the hospital’s administration is working on treating patients outside the hospital to lessen the stress on the facilities.
“So healthcare is doing everything we possibly can to take care of this, but we need your help,” she said. “We need the help of the community, the residents of our counties to work on primary prevention, which means preventing disease from happening at all to those that are susceptible.”
Even without a mask mandate, Sukstorf said businesses can still help.
“We have to express that we care about everyone around us and business owners have to express that they care about their customers, they want them to be washing their hands and gather in small groups if they must gather and lead by example,” she said.
Fremont Chamber Executive Director Tara Lea encouraged business owners to take the steps in keeping everyone safe and healthy by having plans readily available.
“So do the little things to make the big difference in the end, and we will get past this,” she said. “Obviously it’s hard to see the spikes happen, but we want to make sure we move on and we all stay healthy together.”
Walz thanked the speakers for their hard work during the pandemic, as well as frontline workers and city officials.
“You are working around the clock for our community members, and you continue to provide the care, even though we know that you’re exhausted and you already are stressed out enough,” she said. “So thank you so much for everything that you’re doing.”
Walz also thanked the local schools and colleges for their work in remaining open for students.
“Even when we didn’t understand COVID or the impact that it would have on our community, you didn’t wait, you didn’t sit on the sidelines,” she said. “I saw everybody take action and take responsibility and make the best decisions that you could to produce positive outcomes, and you continue to do that.”
Fremont businesses need to set examples by taking actions to control the spread of COVID-19, Walz said.
“As we move forward today, just remember to be thoughtful of your decisions and conscious that we can’t only look at this week or the next week, but we really have to plan and prepare for the next three months, six months and beyond,” she said. “So just continue to positively communicate to others and take the steps needed to keep our community healthy and viable.”
