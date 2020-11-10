Fremont community discusses COVID-19 with business owners

In July, the county saw a large increase in testing as Three Rivers worked with healthcare systems in its three counties to set up sites for TestNebraska.

“I’m happy to report that’s why we saw some of the uptick in testing, because we don’t understand what that positivity rate looks like or what the number of cases looks like until we had some sort of testing that was available that we could get out there to really understand what was happening,” she said.

Uhing said the county saw a significant uptick on Oct. 23, which increased significantly last weekend, with 99.08 cases for its seven-day rolling average.

“We have more cases than we know what to do with,” she said. “We are actively trying to contact trace all of our cases and we also have the state helping us with the contact tracing because there are so many of them.”

Uhing complimented the schools in her jurisdiction for keeping their students safe. Although one of the schools she’s seen has 20 positive students, 12 of them attended a gathering at a pumpkin patch on Halloween.