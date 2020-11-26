Fremont community discusses disability issues in online meeting

While focusing on the local issues Fremont is facing, McDonald said many participants in the meeting expressed interest for a fenced-in park.

“Currently, Fremont only has one playground that is fenced-in, but it’s only for younger kids like preschool age, and they wanted to see one for folks who are a little bit older,” he said. “So I think there’s some energy around that, and there’s some energy around helping to develop some future social activities for parents and families.”

Other communities, such as Norfolk, Kearney and Grand Island, have installed inclusive playground sets with complete adaptive equipment, McDonald said.

“I don’t know if that’s going to be where that heads or not, but I think for right now, it’s working on at least one part of making sure that it’s more accessible,” he said. “And it’s also making sure that families can go and just let their kids be kids and letting the parents be able to know that their kids can play and they can take a breather for a second and actually sit down on a bench and don’t have to constantly be chasing them around.”

McDonald described Monday’s meeting as a “starter,” as The Arc will hold another meeting on Dec. 17 at 6 p.m.