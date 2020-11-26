Fremont community discusses disability issues in online meeting

Members of the Fremont community discussed local issues for people with disabilities during an online meeting Monday evening.
The event was coordinated by The Arc of Nebraska, a nonprofit created in 1955 that now has 1,500 members in nine chapters. The organization advocates for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Arc Executive Director Edison McDonald said while holding training a few weeks ago, he spoke with a parent who had ideas for opportunities for people with disabilities in the Fremont area.
“We just had some excitement and interest and said, ‘You know, why don’t we try and see if we can help kind of gather some of that interest and excitement and start taking action on some of the things that the Fremont disability community needs?’” he said.
McDonald said Monday’s meeting had a diverse turnout of parents and professionals, including a representative from the Fremont Autism Center.
The meeting started with McDonald speaking about challenges for people with disabilities and the organization’s progress, including the Nebraska Legislature allocating $12 million for people with disabilities last session.
“We’d had some great leadership from senators like Sen. (Lynne) Walz to go and help make sure that we could work on important issues like helping make it easier for people with disabilities to get employment and access to things like housing and education,” he said.
While focusing on the local issues Fremont is facing, McDonald said many participants in the meeting expressed interest for a fenced-in park.
“Currently, Fremont only has one playground that is fenced-in, but it’s only for younger kids like preschool age, and they wanted to see one for folks who are a little bit older,” he said. “So I think there’s some energy around that, and there’s some energy around helping to develop some future social activities for parents and families.”
Other communities, such as Norfolk, Kearney and Grand Island, have installed inclusive playground sets with complete adaptive equipment, McDonald said.
“I don’t know if that’s going to be where that heads or not, but I think for right now, it’s working on at least one part of making sure that it’s more accessible,” he said. “And it’s also making sure that families can go and just let their kids be kids and letting the parents be able to know that their kids can play and they can take a breather for a second and actually sit down on a bench and don’t have to constantly be chasing them around.”
McDonald described Monday’s meeting as a “starter,” as The Arc will hold another meeting on Dec. 17 at 6 p.m.
As the participants meet again, McDonald said he’s hoping to expand on the ideas more and trying to make the park and activities become a reality.
“I think one that was mentioned was a safe swim night for people with disabilities to be able to swim together in a safe setting,” he said. “I think that there’s also some interest in knowing more about the services that are available.”
Eventually, McDonald said he’s interested in speaking with the Fremont city leadership to see if they could work with The Arc on providing the new services, as many times, families have to move away from cities like Fremont to provide their children with the services they need.
“A lot of times, it’s more urban because they can get access to these services, supports and settings that they need,” he said. “And I think that making sure, especially in our rural communities, that the supports and services are available is making sure that people can live their lives and making sure that kids can be kids.”
