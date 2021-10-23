Fremont community members help sponsor Afghan family's relocation to country

Standing in the terminal of Eppley Airfield with other members of the Fremont community, Vicki Wehrmann-Sorensen waited anxiously for the plane to arrive.

She and others in the group held gift bags and balloons, which they presented an Afghan family with as they made their way down the hallway.

“Everyone was just stepping up to help people that we’ve all seen on TV or on the news,” Wehrmann-Sorensen said. “So it was just a wonderful feeling, seeing those little kids and knowing they had to be so exhausted.”

Wehrmann-Sorensen and others in the Fremont community who sponsored the family’s relocation into the United States went to the airport along with members of Lutheran Family Services to greet the family Wednesday afternoon.

The family was one of many to flee Afghanistan after the Taliban’s capture of Kabul on Aug. 15. Less than two weeks later, more than 100,000 evacuees had entered the country.

“The least we can do for them as they are now threatened in Afghanistan is to lead them to safety in a new home and get them established in that new home,” Wehrmann-Sorensen said.

At the airport, the volunteers presented the family with toys and coloring supplies, as well as several days’ worth of food and other necessities. The family will live in a short-term Airbnb residence until moving to an Omaha home.

“The volunteer team that was there on Wednesday, they get plugged in with the family, they set it up with all of the necessary furniture and supplies and everything like that, and then that really just helps get them started,” said Morgan Mattson, volunteer coordinator of community services for LFS.

Wehrmann-Sorensen has a long history with LFS, as her father was adopted through the agency in 1933, and has worked as a volunteer almost her entire life.

“I guess I always feel like I have to have a personal mission, that I have to be doing something to help somebody else, and there’s so many opportunities to do that,” she said.

Watching the Afghanistan situation, Wehrmann-Sorensen said she was stunned by the footage, leading her to contact the agency.

“Imagining a family handing their infant over a guarded wall to really not know if they’re ever going to see them again was just shocking,” she said. “And it was like, ‘There’s something we should be able to do here.’”

For more than 30 years, LFS has provided its refugee resettlement program, said Matt Martin, assistant vice president of community services for refugee and immigrant programs.

“Every year, depending on those numbers, those numbers go up and down depending on presidential determinations and all sorts of other factors, but we welcome them and we get them really set up in their life as much as we possibly can,” he said.

After families or individuals arrive in the country, LFS sets them up with apartments or houses, which are furnished to make them feel as much at home as possible.

During the next few months, LFS works with the refugees to integrate them into the local community.

“We work on getting the adults in the house employed, we get their children integrated into the school system, we get them all set up with all of the necessary documents of life for Nebraska, so driver’s licenses, work documents and everything else so that they’re ready to go,” Martin said.

The refugees are also trained in cultural orientation and English classes to train them for work, school and life situations, Martin said.

“We provide a lot of other services, any sort of services that they need along the way to get them ready,” he said. “And then we do everything we can to set them up for independence so that they can not rely on us as soon as they’re ready and comfortable.”

Along with the refugee resettlement program, LFS also has various levels of English classes, legal assistance classes and language translation services.

Additionally, Martin said LFS also reconnects unaccompanied minors who come to the country and works with immigrant women who are victims of human trafficking.

“So we really have a pretty comprehensive set of services that we provide for refugees and immigrants as well who find themselves in Nebraska, either through an official process like refugees go through or maybe a more unofficial capacity like other immigrants find themselves in,” he said.

Sharon Brodkey, director of public relations and marketing, said LFS is also able to help refugees with trauma or other issues as a broad-in-scope health and human services agency.

“This wasn’t necessarily a smooth transition, particularly with these refugees who are involved in emergency evacuations,” she said. “So we have the adults’ and children’s behavioral and mental health services available, and with our interpreters if that’s required.”

LFS also provides case workers for refugees, as two were present at the airport Wednesday. In many cases, Brodkey said the workers are refugees themselves.

“They’ve walked the path and they’re familiar with what these guys are going through and they’re able to provide all of the emotional support and make diagnoses if there’s any further or more involved treatments and programs that need to engage with these families and individuals as well,” she said.

Martin said LFS also works with the community, including elected officials, business owners and private individuals, to make sure the refugees are welcomed into the community.

“This is really with the Afghan situation a continuation of the work that we do and just more of what we are happy to have as our mission,” he said. “And it’s a challenging time, mostly for the refugees because of the situations that they’re coming from, but it’s something that we do as a matter of course as an organization, and we’re happy to welcome them to our communities.”

After looking into refugee resettlement program, Wehrmann-Sorensen reached out to her friend Lois Svoboda, who wanted to help with the process.

“Both of us just contacted friends and church members and business members and got a group to join in with us, and we started collecting, and some people made cash donations because there were a lot of items we had to purchase,” she said. “And we just had some extremely generous people who just jumped right in and recruited others, and it just all came together.”

The group soon started collecting furniture, as well as bedding, cleaning and kitchen supplies. On Monday, Wehrmann-Sorensen received an email from Mattson that a family would arrive later in the week.

“It was a moment of heart-stopping panic at first,” she said. “And then I hadn’t calmed down any, but at least I was thinking fairly rationally, like, ‘This is what we’ve been planning for,’ so I said, ‘Yeah, I think we can do it.’”

Wehrmann-Sorensen did last-minute shopping later that day, purchasing coloring books and drawing paper for the children to place inside bags, as well as fleece blankets that had been donated.

Before arriving at the airport, Wehrmann-Sorensen and Svoboda stopped at an Afghan grocery to purchase food for the family, where they received help from a young man at the store.

“He arrived from Afghanistan just a year ago, so we kept thanking him for doing this, and we kept thanking him for helping us,” he said. “We said, ‘What are we going to need for breakfast?’ ‘Oh, you’ll want this and this and this,’ and so we just followed his lead.”

Having finally gathered all of the supplies, the two met with the others at the airport, which included Edie and Jill Ronhovde, Joanne Lehman and Marcia Fouraker.

“It was a blast, and it’s just been so much fun and so exciting to see the positive enthusiasm even with the small part of our group at the airport,” Wehrmann-Sorensen said. “And so that’s just a rewarding impetus to keep going.”

After meeting with the group and case workers, the family was transported to their Airbnb. Wehrmann-Sorensen said the group will continue to provide them with groceries and other toiletries.

“Jill dropped off a bunch of toothbrushes, oral hygiene packets that she’s put together for each family member,” she said. “And there were some sheets and blankets and a TV brought in yesterday from a daughter of one of our group members.”

With the overall process, Wehrmann-Sorensen said she greatly enjoyed sponsoring the family and encouraged others to visit lfsneb.org if interested in doing the same.

Meeting with the family at the airport, Wehrmann-Sorensen said the moment was emotional for many of the volunteers, who like her had seen the chaos in Afghanistan and felt compelled to help.

“Several of our members have had some people confront us with very negative attitudes, but far more people with extremely generous and positive: ‘Yes, I want to be involved, what can I do?’” she said. “’Do you need this? Can I do this?’”

Brodkey said she’s seen an “overwhelming response” from Nebraska communities with the wave of Afghan refugees.

“They watched the images on the news,” she said. “I think it was in a way, kind of a different kind of trauma for many people on this side of the pond who had to see that and put a lot of things in perspective.”

Many of those helping the refugees’ acclimation have been refugees themselves or veterans who served in the Middle East, Brodkey said.

“These are people who already have people in Omaha here to support them, plus a significantly active and welcoming Afghan community,” she said.

Mattson said Wehrmann-Sorensen and her team have been “tremendously” wonderful to work with and is excited for their help in moving the supplies to the family’s permanent home in Omaha.

“I think that’s just a perfect example of what we’ve seen from the community, that all of these people want to help,” she said. “But we have other groups in Fremont that have come forward to get more information, and so it’s just been really tremendous and overwhelming and just great to know that there’s so many people out there that want to help and support the efforts that we do.”

Martin said he was thankful for Wehrmann-Sorensen’s support to LFS throughout the years in all areas of its work.

“I think it speaks volumes about Vicki and her family,” he said, “but the fact that we’ve got that kind of support in Fremont as well, it’s very, very moving.”

