Fremont Community offers Grab And Go Thanksgiving dinners

With COVID-19 still very prevalent throughout the region, Grab and Go Thanksgiving Dinners are a way for citizens to come together to assist the community.

Early Monday evening, the Fremont Area Food Security Taskforce sponsored one of these events at Christensen Field.

Provided on a first-come, first-served basis, the event included 1,000 meals. Families and individuals were able to drive up in vehicles to receive the meals. Those meals left over were taken to Care Corps’ LifeHouse food pantry.

All the food has been distributed and will be eaten, said Melissa Diers, executive director of the Fremont Area Community Foundation.

This is the second year for the event, which developed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When COVID started in the winter of 2020, very quickly we learned there was a lot of food insecurity throughout our entire Fremont area,” Diers said. “In addition to other kinds of outreach by our partners like our food pantry, we decided to go ahead and also try to offer some free hot meals just to help folks that were unable to work, for example, in the beginning months of the pandemic.”

Last year, the long-running Fremont Community Thanksgiving Dinner – which was free with donations accepted—wasn’t able to take place in person.

“So our task force kind of pivoted and decided to do that. We decided to add another Grab and Go to help families again,” Diers said.

The task force handed out 500 meals in 40 minutes.

“This year, the organizers of that community Thanksgiving dinner event reached out to me to let me know that they were not going to be hosting it again this year. COVID is still obviously an issue in the community. The gathering size of that annual event can get pretty big,” Diers said.

The task force decided to have another Grab and Go Thanksgiving meal event – this time offering twice the number of meals it did in 2020.

Diers said flyers about the event were sent to area schools to be sent home in weekend food backpacks. Information also was sent to the Fremont Housing Authority and LifeHouse’s food pantry. It was provided via local radio and in the newspaper. It was shared on social media last weekend.

With a large number of potentially food insecure citizens in the area, the organizers for Grab and Go had to coordinate volunteers, large amounts of food being made along with accessing those who don’t have the capability to come by the event and pick up a meal.

“We have purchased food from Hy-Vee Food Store and Wooden Windmill,” Diers said earlier this week. “We changed the time of the event to encourage folks to come early because it’s only as long as we have food supplies. We are hoping that we will be able to stretch and serve more this year.”

Volunteers were busy Monday evening.

“We have 24 volunteers doing assembly and handout plus another 11 volunteers delivering the meals to those that we know have difficulty accessing this food,” Diers said. “We didn’t have a lot of deliveries and we are not equipped for a lot of deliveries, but we did have a list of folks, provided by the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging, who are unable to get out and about to get their meals so we did coordinate a limited number of deliveries.”

Diers explained other logistics.

“The number of people coming to this event is harder to pinpoint than the number of meals we have,” Diers said. “So we have 1,000 meals, but you might have one car that has one person, but we might have the next car that has five people in there so we are handing out five meals for that vehicle.”

With people driving up in the dozens every couple of minutes, volunteers were always on their feet with a smile on their face and a meal in their hand.

“I’m happy to help. The community has always done a Thanksgiving meal and this is how we are doing it this year,” said Christy Fiala, a volunteer at the event and a member of the food security committee.

She saw the recipients’ appreciation.

“People are so appreciative,” Fiala said. “Everyone says ‘thank you’ and they confess their gratitude. I just feel good. There are a lot of people struggling and so when you can have someone feel like “OK, I got this meal covered,” it’s heartwarming for us and I think people appreciate that.”

Fiala expressed appreciation for the community.

“Fremont is a caring, giving community and I’m pleased I get to be a part of that experience,” Fiala said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0