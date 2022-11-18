 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fremont Community Thanksgiving Dinner returning this year

The Fremont Community Thanksgiving Dinner will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, at the Midland University Dining Hall, 940 E. Ninth St., in Fremont. Everyone is welcome.

The Fremont Community Thanksgiving Dinner will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, at the Midland University Dining Hall, 940 E. Ninth St., in Fremont.

Everyone is welcome. There is no charge. Freewill donations will be collected.

Volunteers are welcome to assist with the dinner.

