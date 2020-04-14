Fremont Contract Carriers recognized with national award for fleet

Fremont Contract Carriers was recognized as one of the top 20 best fleets to drive for in 2020 at the Truckload Carriers Association’s annual conference last month.
The conference was held in Kissimmee, Florida, on March 2. Out of the 12 years the Best Fleets to Drive For award has been offered, FCC has been in the top 20 for 10 of those years, winning Best Overall Fleet in 2009, 2011 and 2015.
“It’s important to FCC because drivers really follow it,” said Mike Andresen, director of driver recruiting for FCC. “Drivers are out there doing their homework on who’s the one to drive for, and when they see that Best Fleets to Drive For, they call and they want to know more about it and why, so it’s a definitely good recruiting tool.”
The four-stage evaluation for the award is conducted by CarriersEdge, who looks at factors such as programs, policies and compensation at hundreds of North American for-hire carriers and rates them based on a scoring system.
For a carrier to be in competition for the award, at least one driver must nominate the company, which then goes through a survey consisting of over 100 questions.
The questions cover overall driver satisfaction, Andresen said, including how the company shows them respect and makes sure their voices are heard.
“It covers pretty much everything,” he said. “And it’s all geared toward how you treat your drivers and the relationship you have between office staff and drivers.”
After the company’s survey has been completed and turned in, a survey is then sent out to all of the drivers, Andresen said.
“You have to have so many drivers, a percentage of your fleet, fill out a survey and send it in,” he said. “Once that’s done, they go ahead and choose based off of everything, all the data they have, they choose their Top 20 Best Fleets to Drive For.”
In January, FCC was notified that it was in the top 20, which Andresen attributed to the diligent work of its drivers.
“They’re just excellent drivers,” he said. “They were very professional, they’re well-spoken and they represent themselves well when they get to customers.”
Andresen said FCC always makes sure to put its drivers first, including getting most of its drivers home weekly.
“That’s very important, so most of the drivers to get home every weekend,” he said. “And our turnover at FCC is typically between 22% and 27% compared to the industry, which is typically over 80%.”
At FCC, Andresen said the drivers are not just workers, they’re family.
“Everybody knows them and they ask how the family’s doing. We send out birthday cards to every driver on their birthday, and the whole office staff signs the cards,” he said. “It’s just the little things like that that make FCC unique.”
