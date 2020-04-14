Fremont Contract Carriers recognized with national award for fleet

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Fremont Contract Carriers was recognized as one of the top 20 best fleets to drive for in 2020 at the Truckload Carriers Association’s annual conference last month.

The conference was held in Kissimmee, Florida, on March 2. Out of the 12 years the Best Fleets to Drive For award has been offered, FCC has been in the top 20 for 10 of those years, winning Best Overall Fleet in 2009, 2011 and 2015.

“It’s important to FCC because drivers really follow it,” said Mike Andresen, director of driver recruiting for FCC. “Drivers are out there doing their homework on who’s the one to drive for, and when they see that Best Fleets to Drive For, they call and they want to know more about it and why, so it’s a definitely good recruiting tool.”

The four-stage evaluation for the award is conducted by CarriersEdge, who looks at factors such as programs, policies and compensation at hundreds of North American for-hire carriers and rates them based on a scoring system.

For a carrier to be in competition for the award, at least one driver must nominate the company, which then goes through a survey consisting of over 100 questions.

The questions cover overall driver satisfaction, Andresen said, including how the company shows them respect and makes sure their voices are heard.