The Fremont Corn Expo is set to return to the Christensen Field Main Arena on Jan. 3.
The annual event, hosted by Nebraska Extension, provides growers throughout the area a chance to hear speakers and panelists discuss locally relevant issues and information each year.
“The Expo is a one-stop shop for local corn growers to get the critical information they need to effectively manage locally relevant corn production issues.” said Nathan Mueller, Nebraska Extension Cropping Systems Educator, planning coordinator, and host for the Fremont Corn Expo.
The Corn Expo has been held every year since 2004 and is free and open to the public.
This year speakers and panelists include:
Tyler Williams
Williams is a Nebraska Extension Educator focusing on cropping systems and climate resiliency in Lancaster, Cass and Otoe counties. Tyler has led extension activities in Nebraska, the U.S., and internationally to educate producers and community members on climate science, as well as adaptation and management strategies to deal with climate variation and extreme weather.
Williams presentation “Hail Know: Resources for Hail Damaged Crops” will focus on resources offered by Nebraska Extension that address decisions necessary when responding to hail storms and associated losses.
Elaine Kub
Kub is the author of “Mastering the Grain Markets: How Profits Are Really Made,” a 360-degree look at all aspects of grain trading, which draws on her experiences as a commodity market analyst, futures broker, grain merchandiser and farmer.
Before earning an engineering degree from the University of Nebraska and a masters of business administration from the University of California San Diego, Kub grew up on a family farm in South Dakota, where she is still active in grain and livestock production. Kub’s analysis can be found on DTN The Progressive Farmer and on various radio and television programs, including Market Journal, Market to Market, and U.S. Farm Report.
Kub’s presentation “Prepping for Grain Market Opportunities” will provide a grain market outlook for 2019.
Amelia Breinig
Breinig became assistant director for the Nebraska Department of Agriculture in October 2018. Born and raised in Arapahoe, Nebraska, she attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where she received a bachelor of journalism with a major in broadcasting. Following graduation from UNL, Breinig accepted a position in Washington, D.C. working for Sen. Deb Fischer. She spent time in both the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate as a part of the Senate Finance Committee’s majority staff. Prior to returning home to Nebraska, she worked at the office of the United States Trade Representative as the director for intergovernmental affairs and public engagement working on a variety of trade issues including agriculture, small business and technology.
Breinig’s presentation “Efficiency, Ethanol and Exports: Keeping Nebraska Corn Trending Upward” will focus on the positive aspects of the Nebraska corn industry while also touching on keeping the continuing success for the future. She will take a look at three main areas of the commodity and their effect on that continued success.
Justin McMechan
McMechan is a crop protection and cropping systems specialist at the Eastern Nebraska Research and Extension Center near Ithaca. In 2016, Justin graduated with a doctorate in entomology and doctor of plant health degree from the University of Nebraska. His lab currently focuses on pest and beneficial insects in cover crop systems, evaluating hail damage in row crops and understanding emerging problems such as ear development issues in corn and soybean gall midge.
McMechan’s presentation “Cover Crops and Insects: Finding a Balance Between Risk and Benefit” will focus on cover crop management practices that alter beneficial insect activity or risk of insect pests in cover crop to corn transition systems.
Joe Luck
Luck is an associate professor and Extension specialist for precision agriculture. His responsibilities include developing extension and research programs regarding the application of precision agriculture technologies in crop production as well as teaching in this area. His current research and extension efforts are focused on demonstrating agricultural data management strategies and technology applications for improving crop production efficiency.
Luck works closely with interdisciplinary teams to evaluate technologies including crop canopy sensors for nitrogen application, advanced pesticide application systems, multi-hybrid planters and grain harvest systems. Since 2015, he has served as a board member of the Agricultural Data Cooperative, a group focused on improving agricultural data, privacy, access and utilization for producers.
Luck’s presentation “Project SENSE: A Three Year Review of Sensor-Based Nitrogen Management in Irrigated Corn Production” will focus on Project SENSE which represents a three-year effort comparing cooperating producers’ nitrogen management practices versus a strategy using crop canopy sensor-based in-season nitrogen management.
The Fremont Chamber Ag Business and Natural Council, Dodge County Farm Bureau, Colfax-Dodge Corn Growers Association, and Nebraska Corn Board are primary partners of the Fremont Corn Expo.