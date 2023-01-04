Fremont Corn Expo set for Jan 26

After a two-year hiatus, the Fremont Corn Expo is back.

And it’s not just for farmers.

The public is invited to the event, which starts with breakfast, served from 7:30-8:45 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 26. The event will take place in the Christensen Field Main Arena, 1730 W. 16th St., Fremont.

Admission and meals are free. The event, which features speakers and exhibit booths, continues until 3 p.m.

Strong support from the local agri-business community is what makes the free event possible, said Nate Dorsey, University of Nebraska-Lincoln water and integrated cropping systems extension educator.

Approximately 40 exhibitors will be at the event. Exhibitor booths will have products and information.

“We also have other exhibitors who will have farm equipment at the show, too,” Dorsey said.

UNL speakers will provide information on various topics.

Speakers include Katia Koehler-Cole, who will talk about “Corn Production Practices for Soil Health.”

Koehler-Cole is the statewide soil health management extension educator.

Dorsey points out the importance of this topic.

“A lot of farmers are interested in preserving their farms and keeping their land productive in the long term and that includes preventing things like soil erosion and using other practices that help the soil be healthy, like cover crops and no-till,” he said.

Dorsey believes Koehler-Cole will speak about those practices as well as research and projects that the university has been conducting.

Koehler-Cole is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m.

Joe Luck will talk about the latest advancements in precision agriculture.

Luck is an associate professor of biological systems engineering focused on precision and digital agriculture technology at UNL.

“He will talk about the new technologies that we’re starting to see in agriculture and helping farmers understand how those technologies can benefit them and how they can use them on their farms,” Dorsey said.

Luck will speak at 1:50 p.m.

Other times, topics and speakers include:

Higher Costs. Higher Risks. 9 a.m.

– Presenters: Cory Walters, UNL associate professor of grain marketing and crop insurance focused on reducing risk through management tools and Glennis McClure, associate extension educator with a statewide focus on farm and risk management.

Business and Industry Updates. 10 a.m.

– Presenters: Dodge County Farm Bureau, Nebraska Corn Board, Nebraska Corn Growers Association.

2023 Corn Disease Outlook. 1 p.m.

– Presenter: Dylan Mangel, plant pathologist focused on decreasing yield loss to disease.

Due to the pandemic, awhile has passed since the corn expo has taken place.

“We are really looking forward to bringing it back now and continuing on into the future so we’re really hoping to have good attendance and also that people will gain value from having it return to Fremont,” Dorsey said. “We welcome anyone from farmers to the public to attend.”

Dorsey believes people, in general, can benefit from the event.

“When we look at the economy of Nebraska and particularly of the Fremont area, I would say probably 70 to 80% of the jobs are related to agriculture so even though people might not be farming themselves, a lot of people are connected to agriculture in some way,” Dorsey said. “So this isn’t just for farmers. It’s really for anyone who has a hand in agriculture.”

Dorsey noted something else.

“Everyone helps influence some of the decisions that are made in how successful we are, particularly in corn production,” he said. “I think there’s a lot of people who can benefit.”