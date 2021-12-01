Fremont couple bringing back Letters to Santa program for children this Christmas

In writing letters back to children waiting to hear from Santa, John Cooper always makes sure to tell them to behave well.

“I think that’s mainly how we worded it, is making sure that you’re good with your family,” he said. “And we add little personal things about the elves and that, just saying that they’re working and that it’s very busy up at the North Pole.”

For the second year, Cooper and his wife, Peggy, will host their Letters to Santa program, which will allow children to drop off their letters to Kris Kringle in a red mailbox in front of their house at 2203 Phelps Ave.

The box will take letters daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Dec. 21. After writing replies, the Coopers will have the responses sent out to kids before Christmas Day.

The Coopers moved from Nebraska City to Fremont almost 20 years ago. John Cooper taught in North Bend as a band teacher and was a music director at Salem Lutheran Church prior to his retirement.

With the COVID-19 pandemic last year, Cooper was looking for a way to engage with the community when he remembered a building in Hastings from his childhood.

“It was a house just decorated to the hilt and they had a mailbox out there for Santa letters,” he said. “And I just thought at the time it was a neat idea, but I never did anything with it until last year.”

After deciding to launch the program for Christmas 2020, the Coopers advertised it on Facebook and Nextdoor.

“I write out the reply and Peggy does the addressing of the envelopes and the mailing,” Cooper said. “So she does the business side of it, and I just do the artsy part.”

When writing the responses, Cooper said he makes sure not to promise a child that every gift on their list will be delivered.

“They’ll ask about a particular toy, and we’ll respond, ‘What a neat idea,’ and ‘What a nice toy that is,’” he said. “And even in the letters sometimes, we put in a picture of the toy so they know that we actually know what they’re talking about.”

Oftentimes, Cooper said he’ll have to search up the requested toys on Google to find out what they are.

“It was a good experience for us because we found out about all sorts of toys that we never knew existed, and kids today have a lot different tastes than when we were little,” he said.

Last year, the program had approximately 100 letters coming to the Cooper household.

“There were some that were very personal where they just wanted to get along with their siblings better, and those were kind of neat things,” he said.

In one instance, the Coopers received a batch of about 25 letters they believe came from the same location.

“It was a form letter they had used that was like, ‘This is what I want for Christmas,’ and then they would list things,” Cooper said. “So we figured it was a daycare, and that was a neat thing, that somebody had taken time to do that.”

The program received outside help, including a postal worker who sorted the children’s letters.

“He helped us with making sure that the letters got mailed out soon enough, and so that was a big help with that,” Cooper said. “And a couple of people even helped us with postage, because you’re doing a personal response for each letter, so it can add up with costs.”

With a positive response from the parents on social media, Cooper said it was a “no-brainer” to hold the event from last year, which he said taught him some lessons.

Because last year’s event didn’t stop until Dec. 23, Cooper said they had to personally deliver some letters to make sure they got to children on time.

“We wanted to make sure we cut it off a couple of days earlier so that we ensure that when we mail these responses back that they get them in time,” he said.

In preparing the event for the second time, Cooper said it’s given him and his wife a little more Christmas sprit through giving back to the community.

“On my end, my hope is that it just brings a little more feeling of family and Christmas together,” he said, “and that’s something that sadly is kind of missing these days and it’s kind of an old-fashioned Christmas type of thing.”

