Fremont couple presented with flags for brothers' sacrifice in Vietnam War

Honor and Remember is a national organization with chapters in 15 states across the country. Although it was formed in 2008, member Doug Reid said its creation began after Army Cpl. George Anthony “Tony” Lutz II was shot and killed by a sniper in Fallujah, Iraq, on Dec. 29, 2005.

After Lutz’s funeral, his father, George, met with other families to create the organization.

“What those families wanted to know was two things: Number one, that their loved one’s sacrifice was not in vain, and number two, that the nation would never forget,” Reid said. “These concerns led George to see if there was a universally recognized symbol that specifically acknowledges the American servicemen and women who never made it home. To his surprise, he found nothing.”

The Nebraska chapter was formed in 2012, and has now presented more than 200 flags for those who have served in American wars. Those interested in joining, sponsoring a flag or helping with fundraising events can visit honorandremembernebraska.org.

The chapter has multiple events for the community throughout the year. In 2017, the Nebraska Legislature passed a resolution to adopt the flag as an official symbol of the state, allowing it to be flown at government buildings.