Fremont couple wins $100,000 playing Mega Crossword

Zaena and Brian Cusick of Fremont won $100,000 playing the Mega Crossword Scratch game from the Nebraska Lottery.

The winning ticket was purchased at Baker’s Fuel Center 323 at 1615 N. Bell St. in Fremont.

The Cusicks said they received their winning $10 Scratch ticket as a stocking stuffer from Brian’s mom.

Before scratching off the winner, Brian jokingly told the family that it was going to be a big one.

The Cusicks aren’t regular Scratch players, and said they only play when they receive a ticket as a gift, so they were a little confused about the rules at first. Brian thought the ticket had only won $60 and when Zaena’s mom scanned the ticket in the Nebraska Lottery app, it just told them that it was a winner and they needed to take it to the lottery.

Unsure about what the actual prize was, the Cusicks took their ticket to the local Hy-Vee Food Store to have it checked.

“He scanned it while I was getting some food,” Zaena said. “He waved me over to tell me and I started crying right in Hy-Vee.”

The Cusicks are planning to use their winnings to pay off some bills and take their kids on a nice vacation.

“We’re going to be debt free,” Zaena said.

A $10 Scratch game, Mega Crossword offers players a chance to win prizes from a free $10 ticket to $100,000. The chances of winning $100,000 are one in 171,000, while the odds of winning any prize are one in 3.00.

