Fremont COVID-19 forum on multiculturalism to be held online

A COVID-19 inclusion forum discussing how the pandemic has impacted multiculturalism will be held online Tuesday evening.
The event will be streamed on Facebook Live from 6 to 7:15 p.m. and will be available to watch on the Greater Fremont Development Council and the Multicultural Inclusion Council’s pages.
“This is an opportunity for us to make sure that we provide an open conversation and an open dialogue,” GFDC Executive Director Garry Clark said. “And so we’re happy with the Inclusion Council and their efforts to bring this forward, and as the GFDC, we’re just here to help support and shed some light on it.”
Guest speakers include: Lawrence Chatters, vice president for student affairs at Midland University; Bianca Harley, director of community diversity and inclusion at the Greater Omaha Chamber; Lacey Taylor, health educator at Three Rivers Public Health Department; and Cathy Solarana, principal, designer and brand and equity strategist at Wheelhouse Collective in Omaha.
Chatters, who is also chairman of the Inclusion Council, will speak first on how the pandemic has affected college students. Harley will speak on its impact on diverse communities, while Taylor will discuss its impact on public health.
Solarana, who has spoken at events like TEDxOmaha 2019, will end the event by talking about the pandemic’s effects on the workplace and community. A brief Q&A will follow the speakers, with the public typing in questions in the chat box.
“This is an opportunity for people in the public to access this on Facebook Live and ask questions and have some honest conversation about the impacts of multiculturalism and COVID-19,” Clark said.
Clark said in the workplace, many marginalized people already have issues with accessing resources due to language barriers and lack of financing.
“COVID-19, if you can imagine, has exacerbated those issues,” he said. “And so what we find ourselves in is a place where we want to make sure that people are accessing those resources.”
Taylor said she plans on talking about Three Rivers’ struggles in providing effective communication on the pandemic to all community members, making sure to adjust for different reading levels or people with no social media presence.
“That’s just been something that we’ve constantly had to revamp and work around, realizing that we can’t just put everything out in English and put it on social media because we’re not going to hit everybody that way,” she said. “So that’s definitely a learning curve that we’ve had as a health department.”
Another topic Taylor said she wants to discuss is clarifying the duties of Three Rivers and what it’s responsible for versus what it’s not.
“We can’t write directed health measures and we can’t enforce them,” she said. “We just help make sure that information gets out and offer guidance, so that’s a lot of what we’ve been dispelling as well.”
Taylor said these two issues have been seen not only in Fremont, but statewide as well.
“Even the governor’s office realized pretty early on that they weren’t getting information out there in Spanish to reach that community and delivering it in a way for them to understand because culturally, they function a little bit differently,” she said. “So that was something that I think they had to real quick, change directions in.”
For health departments outside of Douglas and Lancaster counties, Taylor said getting information out can be difficult.
“We’re all very small health departments covering some pretty big areas,” she said. “So even that rural public health versus a more urban public health makes a big difference, too.”
For example, Taylor said Dodge County Emergency Management sent out a text message for Three Rivers. Although it was meant for people who lived in more rural parts of the county, she said it went out to everybody in the area.
“That kind of upset some people because it scared them and they weren’t ready for it,” she said. “So it’s been some trial-and-error in just trying to think of ways that we can reach more people.”
But Taylor said Three Rivers has gotten help from organizations like the Fremont Area United Way and Lutheran Family Services of Nebraska, as well as its Spanish-speaking staff members.
“So it was really just like talking with other community members and within our own staff to try to think outside the box,” she said.
Taylor said the forum is important for people to realize the barriers between themselves and others and how to break them down.
“At the health department, we have to continue to keep looking,” she said. “But it’s our duty and our job and what we need to be doing to make sure we’re meeting the needs of everybody, because they’re in our community and it’s our job to help take care of everybody.”
Clark said he hopes that people will take away a message of positivity and opportunity, resources and information and how to cope with the pandemic, but also how to grow multiculturally within Dodge County.
“We’re really looking for people to be honest about their questions and concerns and really positively wrestle with it together,” he said. “Because the only things that can be changed are things that we actually consider and understand and listen to.”
