Fremont COVID-19 forum on multiculturalism to be held online

“That kind of upset some people because it scared them and they weren’t ready for it,” she said. “So it’s been some trial-and-error in just trying to think of ways that we can reach more people.”

But Taylor said Three Rivers has gotten help from organizations like the Fremont Area United Way and Lutheran Family Services of Nebraska, as well as its Spanish-speaking staff members.

“So it was really just like talking with other community members and within our own staff to try to think outside the box,” she said.

Taylor said the forum is important for people to realize the barriers between themselves and others and how to break them down.

“At the health department, we have to continue to keep looking,” she said. “But it’s our duty and our job and what we need to be doing to make sure we’re meeting the needs of everybody, because they’re in our community and it’s our job to help take care of everybody.”

Clark said he hopes that people will take away a message of positivity and opportunity, resources and information and how to cope with the pandemic, but also how to grow multiculturally within Dodge County.

“We’re really looking for people to be honest about their questions and concerns and really positively wrestle with it together,” he said. “Because the only things that can be changed are things that we actually consider and understand and listen to.”