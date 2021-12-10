Fremont Creative Collective hosting second 'Pitch It' contest for entrepreneurs

As the winners of Fremont Creative Collective’s last “Pitch It in Fremont!” competition, Blair Horner said Run Nebraska has made a name for itself organizing and timing races in the years since.

“Yes, those events happen all around Nebraska, but they also happen right here in Fremont, and that enriches the community in Fremont by having those events happen,” he said.

After more than three years, Fremont Creative Collective will return the competition, allowing entrepreneurs to share their ideas with a panel of judges to win $5,000. The event is set for April 21 at Milady Coffeehouse.

Founded by Fremont City Councilmember Glen Ellis, Fremont Creative Collective allows innovators and entrepreneurs to collaborate, said Horner, secretary for the nonprofit’s board.

“Our goal is to assist and equip them with local resources, connect them with local resources that are going to help them start and then sustain a local business,” he said.

Entrants to the competition must fill out an application by March 31. The application can be found by visiting Fremont Creative Collective’s website.

“There’s quite a bit of questions,” Horner said. “They’re going to need to spend a little bit of time on it.”

The applications will go to Chris McBratney, a member of the board and co-founder of Run Nebraska, who will submit them to the board.

“We’re kind of going to be looking at each one of them as they come in,” Horner said. “And if they’re a little incomplete, we will probably reach out to them and ask them for more information, more data.”

Although the last event had about 10 entrees in the competition, Horner said the limit will be lower this time around.

“We’re going to try to hold that to five or six,” he said. “By holding it to five or six, I think that’s going to allow us more time with each one of them.”

The applications will be vetted by the board, who will have certain criteria for choosing which will be selected, including location.

“This is the Fremont Creative Collective, and so it’s not that we would turn someone away, but someone from Lincoln probably has some more resources at their disposal than someone from Fremont,” Horner said.

On the day of the competition, the entrants will make a pitch to a panel of judges, who will grade them according to a secret rubric.

“Hopefully we’re going to be able to arrange this so that it’s interactive so that there’s some ability for judges to question and to tease out additional information if they feel like they need it,” Horner said.

The judges will then decide the winner, who will receive additional prizes, including a free bronze membership to the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce for one year and a free advertisement in the Fremont Tribune.

Additionally, Horner said Midland University professor Jenny Murnane has offered to give a two-hour consulting session to the winner that will be tailored to their needs.

“It can be anything from a business plan to a marketing program to a combination of those two or even just helping them strategically, thinking through, ‘What are the steps we need to take at this point so that we can start getting ourselves to the next level?’” he said.

With the Fremont Creative Collective, Horner said its goal isn’t to start the next Lincoln Premium Poultry with a competition like this, but maybe two friends who just want to make a business together.

“And 10 years down the road, maybe one of those guys are on our board and maybe they are employing 10 people,” he said. “It’s those little moves that help make the community better.”

In working with organizations like the Fremont Chamber and Greater Fremont Development Council, Horner said Fremont Creative Collective just wants to help the little guys.

“I’m just excited about the future of Fremont Creative Collective, and I think Fremont’s in a position right now where it needs it,” he said. “It’s ready for something like this.”

