Fremont Dairy Queen to transfer ownership later this month

Having owned the Dairy Queen in Fremont since 1981, Mary and Jim Winterstein are stepping down.
“We live in Arizona now, and after 39 years, we just decided that it was time for us to get out,” Mary Winterstein said. “It’s difficult for us, and we’re too old to worry about it anymore and we just had an offer, so we decided it was time to sell.”
The Wintersteins will retain ownership of the building, located at 2222 N. Broad St., until Oct. 18. Two days later, Charlie Pleskac will take over as owner and plans to make building improvements.
“I’ll be more than happy to share that with the community when it’s time,” he said. “But I’m excited for it, and it will be a Dairy Queen, we still will be involved in the community and continue on with the great DQ tradition.”
Fremont’s Dairy Queen was built by Carl Gillen and Roland Ryerson in 1947, with renovations taking place in the following decades. Jim Winterstein said when he took over, he was told it was the first Dairy Queen west of the Missouri River.
Although the Wintersteins hadn’t had restaurant experience, they had known the previous owners and were neighbors of theirs.
“We were looking for a business to run, and so we took it over and we bought it from them,” Mary Winterstein said.
While many Dairy Queen locations across the country updated their buildings, the Wintersteins kept the classic barn look to the restaurant, something Mary Winterstein said their location was known for.
“We’d make changes, but we still kept the old-style building,” she said. “And that just always seemed like it was Dairy Queen to us, so we wanted to stay with what felt comfortable.”
Pleskac has had 15 years of experience with the company, owning other locations as well. He said he wanted to stress that the location will remain a Dairy Queen and wouldn’t change its services.
“Dairy Queen’s not leaving town, it will still be a Dairy Queen,” Pleskac said. “There are some changes that will be made after the transition of ownership and some building improvements.”
Pleskac said he plans on closing the Dairy Queen location temporarily for the renovations, which although he said haven’t been finalized yet, he was excited to see.
“We will be closed for a few months while we make these changes, but the big thing I want people to understand is there will still be a Dairy Queen in Fremont,” he said. “I’m not changing that, and I plan to do a lot of great things.”
Having moved to Arizona for semi-retirement in 1998, the Wintersteins said the ownership transfer is an emotional time for them.
“I know it’s going to be a big change, and [Pleskac] already owns a Dairy Queen in Lincoln and he has owned Dairy Queens before, so he’s very familiar with the system,” Mary Winterstein said. “So we feel confident that he’s going to carry on successfully.”
With their children having worked at the location and their daughter, Debbie Reynolds, currently managing it, the Wintersteins said they were grateful for their time at the Dairy Queen and the friendships they’ve made throughout the years.
“It’s been good to be part of a community like Fremont,” Mary Winterstein said. “It’s something special each time, so we just want to thank all of our customers and all of our former employees and present employees for their hard work and dedication to what we wanted here.”
