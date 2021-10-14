Fremont Days meeting brings new suggestions

With the event set for July, the John C. Fremont Days festival is months away, but that doesn’t mean the citizens who set up this popular event stay dormant until the heat comes back.

The board of directors for the fan-favorite event had their annual meeting Tuesday night to ask for public comments.

Last year’s event was hindered by the pandemic.

Board members for this next Fremont Days agree it’s full steam ahead.

The usual vendors should be participating, but deliberation from the public was needed for any new additions.

One citizen gave multiple suggestions to the board. One suggestion involved setting up more staging areas around the event and hiring the man who blows glass, who attended Fremont Days years ago. His last suggestion caught the ears of the board.

An entry level smoke-off.

The event, which was only discussed briefly, would involve amateur meat-smoking enthusiasts and cooks to face off in a people’s choice competition. The board discussed their fondness of the idea and began deliberating about what areas and supplies would be needed.

The suggestion which is just in its infancy, does seem like a likely addition to the 2022 Fremont Days. The board is continuing to find avenues that the competition could take, like sponsorships from local meat suppliers, what meat should be used, where the competition should take place and many more.

This idea ended with the open to the public portion of the annual meeting. This will not be the last time the board meets though to set up the event as it slowly marches closer.

The 2022 John C. Fremont Days is set to kick off on July 8.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0