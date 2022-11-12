Fremont dentist using state-of-the-art laser technology

Teel Family Dentistry will change its name in the coming weeks. It will be called Fremont Laser Dentistry.

Dr. Garrett Teel said his dental office is the first and only one in Fremont utilizing state-of-the-art laser technology from Convergent Dental.

“This CO2 laser almost entirely replaces the traditional dental drill,” Teel said. “With this technology I am now able to treat most routine cavities comfortably and painlessly without the need to numb the tooth.”

Those traditional procedures, which may have filled dental patients with dread—needle pokes, the noise and vibration of the drill, and the lingering numbness – are not involved in laser dentistry.

“This laser is also capable of treating snoring,” Teel added, “by non-invasively and painlessly tightening your soft palate to reduce or entirely eliminate nighttime snoring.”

Teel said this procedure can painlessly contour the gumline, eliminate cold cores, release tongue and lip ties with exceptional healing and virtually eliminate post-op discomfort for newborns.

“A tongue tie is when connective tissue under the tongue tethers the tongue to the floor of the mouth, making it nearly impossible for a baby to latch onto mom or the bottle,” Teel said. “The laser can be used to perform a frenectomy, which releases the tongue to allow for suction up to the soft palate, making it significantly easier for the baby to feed.”

This laser procedure is the most efficient and gentle way to release a tongue as compared to the traditional way with scissors and sutures, he said.

“Solea is a C02 dental laser that treats dental disease conservatively and, in most cases, without the need for an injection,” Teel said. “It is fast, precise and pleasant.”

FDA approved, Solea cuts through teeth, gums, and bone. The doctor can conduct most dental procedures without anesthesia or bleeding.

Following laser treatment, the prepped surface is more likely to hold tooth-colored fillings while creating virtually no dental aerosols.

Solea cannot, however, remove plaque or calculus from teeth, he said. Therefore, patients still need to schedule semi-annual cleanings.

“Laser treatment is particularly great for kids,” Teel said. “Several procedures can be done in one visit, so fewer appointments need to be scheduled.”

Solea is a non-ionizing laser and is safe for patients who are pregnant or have a pacemaker, he said. Old silver fillings can be removed using Solea with minimal loss of tooth structure.

Teel indicated that dental insurance carriers do not specify whether covered procedures are to be performed with a drill or with a laser.

“Solea Sleep is a simple, quick, and comfortable five-minute laser treatment that provides rapid relief for those who snore,” Teel said. “This is a non-invasive procedure with no discomfort.”

Born and raised in Lincoln, Teel attended Nebraska Wesleyan University where he graduated at the top of his class with a degree in biology. He competed in Division III Track and Field all four years, earning All-American honors his senior year. In 2021, he graduated from Creighton University School of Dentistry.

“I grew up watching how my grandfather, Dr. Bryan Melvin, treated his dental patients,” Teel said, “and I share his treatment philosophy of Think Prevention. My goal is to cultivate this into my dental practice for you and your family by sharing my clinical findings and providing evidence-based treatment options that will last.”

Teel said his mission is to care for the entire patient, beyond oral health, and always strive to do more than is asked of him by God, his family, and his community.

He and his wife, Emma, and their 5-month-old daughter, Tilly, live in Fremont.

“I truly enjoy meeting patients who are part of this community and surrounding areas,” Teel said. “They are friendly and extremely easy to talk to. I appreciate living in a community that will help us raise our family.”

Teel Family Dentistry is at 2953 N. Clarkson St., in Fremont.

“I was one of only two members of my graduation class who entered private practice,” Teel said. “Toward the end of dental school, family friends introduced me to an opportunity in Fremont. They knew Dr. Wewel was retiring. This was a leap of faith, but it was the best decision of my life. Because of this, I have complete control of the trajectory of my career. It has enabled me to make my own investments into how I want to practice as a dentist.”

Teel expressed the joy he feels when going to work, being able to provide for an anxious patient.

“It doesn’t even feel like work,” he said. “It is amazing to see how their perception of the dentist changes when they experience first-hand what anesthesia/needle-free dentistry is all about.”

For more information on Solea laser dentistry, call 402-721-0744 or visit the website www.ilovesolea.com.