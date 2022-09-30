Fremont Department of Utilities celebrates Public Power Week

Fremont Department of Utilities is celebrating Public Power Week, Oct. 2-8, along with more than 2,000 other community-powered, not-for-profit electric utilities that collectively provide electricity to 49 million Americans.

“Nebraska is the only state in the nation that is 100% public power,” said Utilities General Manger Jeff Shanahan. “Public power places ownership of the electric system in the hands of the ratepayers. All City of Fremont utility staff members are committed to provide the residents and ratepayers of Fremont and the surrounding area safe, reliable and affordable utilities.”

Fremont Department of Utilities is one of the oldest municipal utilities in the State of Nebraska, with the water system starting in 1885, the electric system in 1895 and the natural gas system in 1985. Today Fremont Department of Utilities has 145 employees serving our 13,801 residential customers and 2,744 commercial and industrial customers.

“Public Power Week gives us the opportunity to appreciate the Fremont Department of Utilities and the work they do to provide safe and economical utilities to the Fremont community,” said Mayor Joey Spellerberg. “Public power ensures that the mission of operating our utility focuses on providing value back to ratepayers and local governments, not shareholders. This aligns our goals with the communities we serve. In Fremont and the State of Nebraska, we can be proud of this fact.”